Exceptional X-Men Reveals Character Descriptions for New Mutants Axo, Bronze, and Melee

Marvel wants fans to meet the three mutants making their debuts later this year in Exceptional X-Men. X-Men: From the Ashes starts an all-new era for Marvel’s Merry Mutants. It’s a perfect jumping on point for new readers, with three flagship titles leading the charge. One of those three is Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero, which features Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost teaching a new generation of mutants. The cast includes three mutants making their Marvel Universe debuts, and the publisher is revealing new details on their names, powersets, and more.

Exceptional X-Men has revealed character bios for Axo, Bronze, and Melee, “the three new mutants that Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost will mold into X-Men throughout the series,” Marvel’s press release reads. We learn Axo, Bronze, and Melee’s real names, along with their mutant powers and quick bios. Bronze debuts in September’s Exceptional X-Men #1, while Axo and Melee’s first appearance is in October’s Exceptional X-Men #2.

What is Exceptional X-Men about?

The synopsis for Exceptional X-Men reads, “Exceptional X-Men begins with Kitty trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. After the actions she took during Fall of X, Kitty craves normalcy and takes a job as a regular-degular bartender. She’s definitely NOT getting ready to head up an all-new team of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing but work, dating and staving off depression. That’s it. Let’s see how long it lasts…

“Longtime fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants,” Ewing shared. “Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories—good and bad—of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis.”

“The story Eve brought up really hooked me from the beginning,” Carnero said. “I found it very interesting to see Kitty away from the X-Men and trying to live a normal life in Chicago, but finding herself with young mutants who have to deal with this post-Krakoa world and Emma’s plans.”

Ewing also shared how the new cast will connect with both new and longtime X-Men fans: “I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here.”

Exceptional X-Men #1 goes on sale September 4th.

