Exclusive: ‘Brothers Dracul’ #1 Reveals A Haunting Diamond Retailer Summit Variant Cover

The Diamond Retailer Summit will hold a gorgeous surprise for AfterShock fans, and you can get your first look at it below.

AfterShock will debut it’s new Cullen Bunn and Mirko Colak series Brothers Dracul at the Diamond Retailer Summit, and that will include a special variant cover by Marco Rudy that paints Vlad the Impaler in a very Dracula-centric light, with the cloaked figure hovering in the air as his figure dissolves into hundreds of bats.

The Diamond Retailer Summit isn’t open to the public, as only registered Diamond Comic Stores and Publishers can attend. If you happen to be one of those though, make sure to grab a copy of the variant on April 5.

You can also check out the new series at C2E2, which is open to the public on April 6 -8. AfterShock Comics will be at booth 712, and Cullen Bunn will be on hand to sign your copies of Brothers Dracul, Dark Ark, and Unholy Grail.

Brothers Dracul #1 is written by Cullen Bunn (Dark Ark, Unholy Grail, X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) with art by Mirko Colak (Unholy Grail, The Punisher), and features a cover by Marco Rudy (Swamp Thing, The Uncanny X-Men). You can check out the official description below.

“The legend of Vlad the Impaler is the stuff of nightmares. The inspiration for the most iconic of monsters—Dracula—Vlad tortured and murdered thousands of victims. But what turned him into such a depraved killer? The truth lies in his teenage years, when Vlad and his brother Radu were held hostage by the Ottoman Empire. During this time, the brothers learned many things—archery, riding, the art of combat, matters of court…and how to stalk and slay vampires.”

Brothers Dracul #1 hits comic stores on April 11.