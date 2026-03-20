Fan Favorites Return in Mark Millar’s New Star-Crossed Series (Exclusive)

Mark Millar has introduced fans to a wealth of intriguing characters over the years, but few can call themselves the greatest thieves in the galaxy. Those all-time thieves are at the center of Dark Horse Comics’ new Millarworld series, Star-Crossed, and not only do we get a high-octane galaxy-spanning adventure, but we also get the return of two fan favorites for the first time in over 6 years, and you can get your first look at Star-Crossed right here.

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Star-Crossed features the dynamite team of writer Mark Millar (Nemesis, Kick-Ass), Corrado Mastantuono (Topolino, Nick Raider), colorist Niso Mastantuono, and letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy, 100 Bullets), and features the return of Space Bandits favorites Thena Khole and Cody Blue. The duo made their debut in 2019’s Space Bandits, and now they are back in action, but after robbing the richest women in the universe, they literally have the entire galaxy on their tail, and you can check out your first look at their next Star-Crossed adventure below.

The Greatest Thieves Might Be In Over Their Heads In Star-Crossed

The last time we caught up with Thena and Cody, they were on a payback tour after their crews betrayed them. Though that tour suffered some setbacks along the way, they were ultimately able to get some well-earned revenge on their former crews, and that brings us to Star-Crossed, though this time around, they may have gotten in over their heads.

Star-Crossed begins with Thena and Cody pulling off a massive heist on the richest women in the universe. Despite the high-profile targets, the Bandits figure they will only have to lay low for a bit and deal with the occasional bounty hunter.

It turns out they have severely underestimated the response from their angered targets, and not only do they have a massive bounty on their heads, but it has drawn out just about everyone in the profession across the galaxy. While they may be the greatest at what they do, even that may be too much to deal with.

Star-Crossed will feature stunning covers by Mastantuono as well as Stuart Immonen (Superman, All-New X-Men), and Eisner Award-winning artist Jae Lee (Inhumans, Gargoyles), with colors by June Chung (Thundercats, Space Ghost), and you can check out some of those new covers above. You can find the official synopsis for the series below.

“When the universally famous Space Bandits robbed the richest women in the universe, they expected a little trouble and a bounty on their heads. But they didn’t expect the number to be so high, and every single bounty hunter in the galaxy to be on their tails wherever they go.”

Star-Crossed #1 (of 5) will hit comic stores on July 8, 2026.

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