Welcome to the World of Folklords (Exclusive Preview)

The duo of writer Matt Kindt (Grass Kings, Black Badge) and artist Matt Smith (Hellboy & the BPRD: Long Night at Goloski, Lake of Fire) are teaming up for an adventure unlike other fantastical tales you’ve seen before. The project is titled Folklords, and centers around a young man named Ansel who takes on a forbidden quest, only to find out that there’s quite a bit more to his world than he’s been led to believe. In fact, what he discovers will not only have effects on his world, but the world of those he’s grown up with in his small village, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at BOOM! Studios’ newest addition.

As you can see in the preview, Ansel is a bit different from everyone else. He dresses in suit jackets and ties and no one else knows why, and while he is teased about it by his friends, it’s only because they don’t see the bigger picture like he does. That’s why he’s taking on a quest to find the Folklords, but even saying it out loud is tempting those in charge to come down on you, and it’s going to be quite a challenge to make it happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the official description for Folklords #1 below.

“In a world of magic and monsters, Ansel is an outsider haunted by visions of well-pressed suits and modern technology. When it comes time for him to declare his Quest on his 18th birthday, Ansel decides to seek out a legend that is only spoken in hushed whispers—the Folklords—hoping they can explain his visions…but looking for the Folklords is expressly forbidden, and going on a rogue quest is punishable by death. What will Ansel risk to find answers to the questions and visions that have set him apart his entire life?”

Folklords #1 hits comic stores on November 13th, and you can find our exclusive preview on the next slide!

Main Cover

Variant Cover

Dressing Crazy

Knowledge is a Curse

The Quests

The Folklords