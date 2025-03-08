Fortnite Update Just Nerfed Cars and Rockets

These days, there’s a Fortnite mode for just about anything, from LEGO life to racing and more. However, Battle Royale remains one of the most popular modes, challenging players with strategic PvP gameplay. Fortnite Battle Royale recently entered Chapter 6, Season 2 with a major update. Now, a few weeks into the latest chapter, Fortnite is getting a balance update. And unfortunately, that update comes with some bad news for players who enjoy the game’s cars and rockets. Apparently, Epic Games felt some gamers were getting a bit too much of a good thing this season.

The Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless update brought some exciting new POIs, weapons, and items to the game. The chapter’s focus on all things lawless brings in some new, aptly named POIs such as Crime City and Outlaw Oasis. But for those who enjoy a good explosion, the addition of plenty of new weapons like the Outlaw Shotgun and Sticky Grenade Launcher were no doubt the highlight. Unfortunately, it seems players were having a bit too much fun roaming around the map blowing things up, as the latest Fortnite update is geared towards slowing things down.

C6S2 Battle Royale adjustments comin at ya:



💥 Rocket ammo now cap at 6 (down from 12) and have reduced drop rates.

🚗 Cars spawn slightly less frequently.

🟣 Shockwave grenades are available in Black Markets and Shops around the island! pic.twitter.com/pCUlu96pkT — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 7, 2025

According to a recent update from the @FortniteStatus page on X, some adjustments are headed to Fortnite this season. And 2/3 of those changes definitely nerf some key gameplay elements. With this latest Fortnite update, the cap on rocket ammo has been cut in half. The 12 ammo cap is now 6, and rocket ammo also will have a reduced drop rate. For those having a little too much fun with the Sticky Grenade Launcher, prepare to be slowed down a bit.

In a similar vein, cars will now spawn “slightly less frequently.” This sounds like a fairly small nerf given the use of slightly, but it will still make transportation a bit harder to come by. The new Fortnite update isn’t all bad news, though. Shockwave Grenades are coming back and will be available in Black Markets and Shops around the island. For players missing this particular item, get ready to stock up!

Although this update nerfs a few features, most Fortnite fans agree those changes were much-needed to improve balance. Quite a few reactions to the news are calling this update a win, adding that the “rocket ammo change is actually very good and was needed.” That said, many players are unhappy about the changes to cars. As one player puts it, “Rocket ammo is for the best but less cars is sad.” No doubt, how you feel about the update will largely depend on your playstyle and how heavily it relies on using rocket ammo and vehicles to get around and take out your foes.

This news about nerfs comes ahead of the next major update, scheduled for March 11th. This update is rumored to be adding some exciting new features, which may be part of the reason why Epic Games is cutting back on cars and rocket ammo for the time being. According to recent leaks, this update will add the Rocket Drill, Pump & Dump, and Outlaw Shotgun, which could well be the reason behind wanting to limit rocket ammo. At any rate, it looks like gamers have mixed feelings about this latest change to Fortnite Battle Royale.

What are your thoughts on this latest balance update to Battle Royale? Let us know in the comments below!