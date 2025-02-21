Cowboy Bebop Fortnite Crossover Brings Spike & Faye to Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite is continuing its mission to collect characters from every anime franchise like they’re Pokemon cards with, arguably, the most beloved ’90s anime. So far, players can run around and shoot each other dressed like Son Goku, Eren Jaeger, All Might, Kakashi Hatake, Satoru Gojo, and many, many more beloved anime characters. But, for those looking to add a bit of hyper-stylized flair with a side-helping of smooth jazz to their matches, the next collab is the one to get.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next Fortnite collaboration will bring two of the galaxy’s best and most dysfunctional bounty hunters to the game. Players are gonna carry that weight as Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine from Shinichiro Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop will be the next anime characters coming to the game.

Studio Sunrise

Fortnite Players Will Be Swapping V-Bucks for Woolongs

The new Cowboy Bebop skins will be available on Fortnite from February 28th as part of the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 2. Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine’s skins were revealed within the game’s latest patch notes, and are two of four Cowboy Bebop-themed cosmetic items players can pick up. The character skins will be available to purchase in Fortnite‘s Item Shop. Players can then earn a Cowboy Bebop-themed wrap and loading screen through in-game quests. But, like the bounties that Faye and Spike chase, these quests are only available for a limited time, as players have until March 18th to earn the new items.

The new Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel skins were unveiled in an official promo for the collaboration. Spike wears his iconic outfit from the anime, with his yellow shirt and blue blazer. Faye also wears her iconic yellow outfit. However, the more revealing aspects have been covered by a red shirt, which is an understandable compromise. The game has rendered each of the characters’ designs in its provided promo artwork shown below.

Epic Games

Many More Fortnite Anime Crossovers Are On the Way

Thanks to the wide variety of cosmetic items and character skins available, Fortnite has become a wild wasteland where Satoru Gojo can be killed by Peter Griffin (which is a showdown we need to see) before the Family Guy icon dances over the supposedly strongest character in all of Jujutsu Kaisen. If you’ve already maxed out your credit card and bought all the anime skins available in the game, then you might need to prepare yourself because more anime crossovers are coming soon.

Demon Slayer is the next anime that is rumored to be coming to the world of Fortnite. The report comes via prominent Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR who revealed that Tanjiro, Nezuko, and more might be bringing their breathing styles to The Omniverse. This hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games yet. Another rumor suggests that everyone’s favorite out-of-shape action hero, Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8 might also be bringing his kaiju powers to Fortnite. While fans have seen the leaked skins from the Kaiju No. 8 crossover, no release date has been revealed by Epic Games.

Source: Fortnite Patch Codes