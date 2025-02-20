Fortnite v34 Update Downtime Announced (And Some Players Can Preload It Early)

In anticipation of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, Epic Games has notified players of the upcoming v34.00 update coming to the free-to-play cross-platform game. These updates are typical whenever a new season comes around, which brings new weapons, character skins, and features to the ever-growing global gaming phenomenon every few months. With the latest season focusing on Demon Hunters ending on February 21st, it’s no surprise to feel the suspense kicking in, as the next season’s theme is based around crime (and pickles). If you don’t like that, name then Dill with it.

For those who have been anxiously awaiting the v34 update, it’ll start rolling out at 2 a.m. ET on February 21st. However, it seems that an opportunity to jump into a new battle royale might be closer than you think. According to an X post from Fortnite Status, users will be able to preload the update ahead of its release to make sure they’re ready to play right when it drops.

“Attention Xbox One & Series X players! We’ve enabled the pre-download option for tomorrow’s v34.00 update. To start the pre-download when it becomes available, check under ‘My Games & Apps > Manage > Updates’ and jump right in once the update goes live.” The option to preload the newest Fortnite update is a great opportunity to take care of the download so that when it releases, you won’t have to worry about waiting. Some games, especially on Xbox Game Pass have the pre-download option already available, making it simpler for gamers to access their upcoming video games as soon as they are released.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is titled Lawless and focuses on crimes.

Shortly after this tweet was shared, it was confirmed that those on the PS5 platform will be able to preload their update as well by ensuring “Automatic Updates” are set to “Auto-Download” and “Auto-Install.” There is no confirmation as to how long the installment might take, but they typically last several hours, and that could be faster for those with higher downloading speeds. Fortnite has been bringing more and more content to its game which does make the downtime last longer than it used to, so if you are an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or PS5 user, it would be wise to take advantage of this opportunity.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 releases February 21st on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and PS5.