FOX’s Next Comic Book Adaptation Is a Spooky Supernatural Crime Procedural

FOX is hoping to have found a hit in a cult-favorite comic book series. While Marvel Studios and DC Studios garner the majority of attention when it comes to comics adaptations, we can’t overlook the content that’s being released on cable television. Every comic book fan can’t afford to go to theaters, so the comforts of home end up being the place where they consume their stories. Image Comics is home to several creator-owned titles that are being turned into TV shows and movies. A diamond in the rough of Image’s library has been chosen for the small screen by FOX.

Proof, the monster-hunting Image Comics series by New York Times bestselling author Alex Grecian (The Yard, Red Rabbit) and critically acclaimed artist Riley Rossmo (Harley Quinn, The Moon Is Following Us) is heading to FOX as a crime procedural TV series. Image states that Proof is seeing a resurgence in interest due to the TV adaptation, which is why the Proof Compendium trade paperback is being released. It collects the complete series, Proof #1-28, as well as Proof: Endangered #1-5.

What Is the Proof Adaptation at FOX About?

Whenever a monster is sighted deep in the woods or at the back of an alley, someone has to investigate. John “Proof” Prufrock and his partner Ginger Brown work for the mysterious Lodge, on a mission to find and capture the Chupacabra, Springheel Jack, the Dover Demon, Thunderbirds, the Mothman, Cottingley Fairies, and anything else that goes bump in the night. If you believe in monsters, you need Proof.

Cory Goodman and Jeremy Lott are the showrunners of Proof, and it marks their first time working in television. They are also behind the IDW Publishing adaptation of Lore at Warner Bros., which has Dwayne Johnson attached. Proof debuted in 2007 and ran for 33 issues. Image also released a new look at Proof to go along with the announcement of the Compendium, which is available at comic book stores and digital storefronts.

