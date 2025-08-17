Former Disney Channel Star Is Writing a New Comic Book Series at Image Comics

Image Comics struck gold when they started the incredible new series Lost Fantasy, and as the first arc comes to a close, they aren’t simply resting on their laurels. Instead, they are charging ahead at full speed, and that includes the introduction of a spinoff series written by singer, songwriter, and former Disney Channel star Franklin Jonas. Jonas once was a recurring character on the Disney Channel show Jonas, but has also gone on to be an accomplished singer/songwriter, and is making his insane comic book debut as the writer for this absolutely massive project. It all starts in Lost Fantasy #5.

For those that aren’t aware, Lost Fantasy is an Image Comics original set in a world almost like our own, except for the fact that it’s connected to a second, magical world that’s always existed beneath our own. A century ago, the barrier between the two worlds was shattered, and now monsters can pass through into our world. Ever since, monster hunters known as Great Hunters have worked with global leaders to secretly keep the world safe. Unfortunately, something broke through the lines and massacred people in Montana, and now the uneasy safety of the whole world might rest on the shoulders of rookie hunter Henry Blackheart. Written by Curt Pires and drawn by Luca Casalanguida.

Lost Fantasy Is Special and Growing

This as of yet unknown spinoff might be Jonas’s first foray into writing for a comic book, but it’s far from his first experience with the medium. Jonas said: “Comics have been my deepest passion since before I even discovered my voice in music. Writing a book was always a dream and having my name attached to such an incredible world as Lost Fantasy is an absolute honor. I’ve been preaching the gospel of Lost Fantasy since day one’s release. When Curt reached out to me about collaborating on this exciting new project, I jumped at the opportunity. Curt is such a massive talent and getting to nestle myself beneath his wing has already been the most inspiring experience. I can’t wait for people to experience what we’ve been cooking up.”

Jonas is obviously excited for what’s coming next, and I think we should be too. Not only is this comic building a massively interesting new universe that is at once original and a hallmark of its genre, but it’s bringing in brand new talent to bring it to fruition. It’s a comic book made for and by massive comic book fans. Lost Fantasy might still be in its infancy, but even now it’s clear that this comic is something special. If nothing else, no normal comic generates a spinoff before its first arc is even finished. The universe it is building is expanding fast, with issue #5 introducing a new character as Henry is forced into solving the murder of a loved one, as well as teasing the brand new series.

Lost Fantasy #5 and Lost Fantasy, Volume 1 both go on sale Wednesday, November 19th!