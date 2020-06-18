Free Comic Book Day Changed to Weekly Event Lasting All Summer
After being officially cancelled earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Free Comic Book Day is back! Though usually scheduled for the first Saturday in May each year, Diamond Comic Distributors have announced the event will take place in comic shops around the country with brand new free comics every week starting in July and running through September. Due to the length of the event now, it's being rebranded as Free Comic Book Summer for this year. Retailers will receive five to six Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) titles in their weekly shipments during each week of the promotional window, the full slate of which you can find below.
“Every year, Free Comic Book Day is our big event to thank current comics fans, welcome back former fans and invite those new to comics to join the fun,” said Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA. “In this very different year, Free Comic Book Day is more like Free Comic Book Summer... and there’s so much fun to discover in this year's FCBD comics! So many cool stories are available for this stretched-out Free Comic Book Day 2020. I'm confident long-time fans and newcomers alike are going to find a story that'll make them want to visit their local comic shop every week! Fans, bring your friends and family and head to your local comic shop every week starting July 15 through September 9 to check out the new, and fantastic, free comics available that week!”
During the summer event there will be 45 titles for readers to choose from including offerings from publishers like Marvel Comics, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, DC, and more! Read the full list of titles below and pick out which ones you want to keep an eye on!
COMICS AVAILABLE ON JULY 15
BOOM! Studios | POWER RANGERS: RANGER SLAYER
IDW Publishing | MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC
Marvel Comics | X-MEN
Chapterhouse Publishing | CAPTAIN CANUCK BEYOND AND CAPTAIN BATTLE
Papercutz | ASTERIX
Yen Press| THE WEIRN BOOKS
COMICS AVAILABLE ON JULY 22
Valiant Entertainment | VALIANT 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
AfterShock Comics | DARK ARK: INSTINCT
Drawn & Quarterly | MANHWA: CONTEMPORARY KOREAN COMICS
Marvel Comics | SPIDER-MAN/ VENOM
Titan Comics | HORIZON ZERO DAWN #0
COMICS AVAILABLE ON JULY 29
Archie Comics | ARCHIE BLUE RIBBON PRESENTS
Dark Horse Comics | STRANGER THINGS/ MINECRAFT
DC Comics | BATMAN OVERDRIVE/ BATMAN: ONCE UPON A CRIME
Dynamite Entertainment | THE BOYS #1
Golden Apple Books | RICHARD FAIRGRAY’S MONSTER SHOWCASE
RH Graphic | STEPPING STONES/ MAX & THE MIDKNIGHTS
COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 5
Artists, Writers & Artisans | THE RESISTANCE
BOOM! Studios | LUMBERJANES: FAREWELL TO SUMMER
New England Comics | THE TICK
Penguin Workshop | ZOO PATROL SQUAD: KINGDOM CAPER
TOKYOPOP | BIBI & MIYU/ THE FOX & THE LITTLE TANUKI
Image Comics | INVINCIBLE #1
COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 12
Dark Horse Comics | NORSE MYTHOLOGY/ CRITICAL ROLE
Albatross Funnybooks | HILLBILLY: THE LIZARD OF RUSTY CREEK CAVE
Drawn & Quarterly | LITTLE LULU: NO BOYS ALLOWED
Oni Press | SUPER MERCADO MIX TAPE
Titan Comics | BLADE RUNNER 2019
COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 19
Macmillan/ First Second Books| INVESTIGATORS: TAKE THE PLUNGE SNEAK PEEK
Fantagraphics Books | DISNEY MASTERS: DONALD DUCK
Papercutz | THE LOUD HOUSE FCBD 2020 SPECIAL
UDON Entertainment | STREET FIGHTER #100: RYU VS. CHUN-LI
Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | CBLDF & BOOM! DEFEND COMICS
Gemstone Publishing | THE OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING - FCBD 2020
COMICS AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 26
Random House Children’s Books | ONLY A MATTER OF SPACE TIME
Graphix | DONUT THE DESTROYER
Rebellion | BEST OF 2000 AD ISSUE #0
Vault Comics | BRANDON SANDERSON’S DARK ONE #1
IDW Publishing | USAGI YOJIMBO
COMICS AVAILABLE ON SEPTEMBER 2
Ten Speed Press | JACK KIRBY: THE EPIC LIFE OF THE KING OF COMICS
Graphix | OWLY: THE WAY HOME
Insight Comics | MEAN GIRLS: SENIOR YEAR
VIZ Media | NARUTO/ SAMURAI 8
Benitez Productions | LADY MECHANIKA
