Gerry Duggan Teases a Completely Unexpected Godzilla: Infinity Roar in Exclusive New First Look

Godzilla isn’t done with the Marvel Universe just yet. After facing off with the combined forces of Earth’s mightiest heroes this year, the planet may have been spared but the same can’t be said for the cosmos. Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe ended with the King of the Monsters exiled into outer space where he got a terrifying new ally — Knull. Now, things are about to get even crazier and possibly even worse.

Godzilla: Infinity Roar is set to stomp its way into comic shops in February with the King of the Monsters meeting the King in Black and unleashing the galaxy’s deadliest threat ever. Now, ComicBook has an exclusive first look at Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 and chatted with writer Gerry Duggan about the exciting new mini-series and it sounds like Marvel fans might just want to brace themselves. Duggan says this is one that this story isn’t gonna end how you think it will.

The Heroes Tried Their Ethical Best, But This Story is Set to Surprise

ComicBook: This is not your first time writing Godzilla — you also got to take on the King of the Monsters for Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe. Obviously, these are different stories, but what makes Godzilla: Infinity Roar special?

Gerry Duggan: Well, the Marvel heroes tried to handle the problem ethically, but they only made the crisis worse by exiling Godzilla in space for a bad actor like Knull to take advantage of. This will mini will really surprise people — it’s not going to end how you think it will.

I admittedly did a little bit of a double take when I read that Knull was along for the ride in this one. What is the craziest thing, in your opinion, about this pairing?

Godzilla is rage incarnate — and it’s not exactly a team up. Godzilla’s a very relatable creature who just wants to sleep undisturbed, and Knull likes peace and quiet and loathes life itself. So, when we threw our problem over the cosmic fence it opens the door for Knull to carve his mark upon the universe. Knull has a really simple plan that would’ve been impossible to execute on.

Fans have been told to prepare for one of the most terrifying transformations in Godzilla history, which sounds like it is going to be shocking all the best ways. What is something about Godzilla: Infinity Roar that surprised you?

I’m surprised at what I”m getting away with in the Marvel offices and the Toho HQ in Tokyo. Both offices are just letting me go nuts for Javier Garron and Ig Guara, and they’re the stars of this show. I’ve gotten to do a lot of crazy things in my day, but this mini has more batshit in it than anything I collaborated on in Savage Avengers or Deadpool, and one time Deadpool and Cable killed Hitler in Laurel Canyon in the latter.

And just because I have to ask: How cool is it to get to write Godzilla?

Literally the coolest. I’ve always LOVED Godzilla and I hope it shows.

Wait, Is That King Ghidorah in Godzilla: Infinity Roar #2?

Of course, things are only getting started in Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1. The second issue of the series will get even crazier and see some unexpected alliances. We’ve also got a look at covers for Godzilla: Infinity Roar #2 and no, your eyes do not deceive you: that is, in fact King Ghidorah on the main cover by Ken Lashley!

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #2 (OF 5)

Cover by Gerry Duggan

Art by Javier Garrón & Ig Guara

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cove by JUSTIN MASON

GALACTUS’ HUNGER VS. GODZILLA’S APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION!

As the KING IN BLACK and the KING OF THE MONSTERS continue to cut a bloody swath across the universe, spreading KNULL’S symbiotic infection, heroes across the cosmos take desperate measures to stem the tides! THE FANTASTIC FOUR make an ally of an old enemy as elsewhere GODZILLA’S roar awakens its own ancient adversary – KING GHIDORAH! As these forces collide over ASGARD, only one thing is assured – the MARVEL COSMOS will never be the same again!

Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 goes on sale February 4th.

Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 goes on sale February 4th.