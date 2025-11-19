Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe Ends With The King of The Monsters Teaming Up With Major Comic Villain

Godzilla might be tearing his way through the silver screen thanks to offerings like Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, along with the small screen thanks to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but the King of the Monsters has also been hitting the comics hard. With the titular IDW series taking a wild direction in killing Godzilla, even the grave hasn’t stopped the lizard king from fighting the Marvel Universe. Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe recently came to an end, but in typical Marvel fashion, a “post-credits scene” of sorts played out. It appears as though Godzilla will return to Marvel in the future and he won’t be alone.

Warning. If you have yet to read the final issue of Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe, Issue #5, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The penultimate issue of this titanic-crossover did what many believed was impossible: seeing the Incredible Hulk lose a battle. Despite growing to the size of Godzilla thanks to some Pym Particles, Bruce Banner was no match for the popular kaiju. Luckily, the Marvel heroes still had a major ace up their sleeve thanks Black Panther and the other braniacs of the superhero community. Creating a mech that could combine the powers of the many superheroes, the heroes defeat Godizlla in a surprising fashion.

Wrapping the King of the Monsters in the mech itself and attaching it to the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak thanks to Dr. Strange, Thor uses Mjolnir to rocket Godzilla to outer space. Unfortunately for the heroes, Godzilla isn’t alone on the dead planet they exiled him to. None other than Knull, the god of the Symbiotes, becomes the kaiju’s new ally, and gives Godzilla a serious power boost to boot. Now harnessing several symbiotes, a terrifying new form for the kaiju has emerged as the final caption reads, “Godzilla Will Return…And Destroy Even More Of The Marvel Universe.”

Godzilla Vs. Marvel: Round Two

marvel & toho

While Godzilla will return to the Marvel Universe, it will be interesting to see what corners of the comic book galaxy the kaiju will explore. During this recent crossover, the King of the Monsters fought Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Avengers, the Incredible Hulk, and the Fantastic Four. Throughout these single issues, the kaiju didn’t just fight these titans of Marvel history, the lizard king also received the Power Cosmic, a Gamma upgrade, a symbiote, and so much more. Perhaps, when Godzilla does return to the Marvel Universe, they’ll have him fight different time periods of the comic book locale.

Ironically enough, the Godzilla Marvel crossover isn’t the first time that the King of the Monsters fought against a comic book universe. Godzilla x Kong x Justice League saw the kaiju unleashed on the DC Universe, with a sequel series bringing the giant beasts back for a round two.

