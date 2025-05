Get 32 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Graphic Novels for 47 Cents Each

Looking for your next book? How about some graphic novels instead? Okay okay, now what if they starred a group of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? If you’re on board thus far, then you sound like someone who needs to take a look at Fanatical’s Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundle. It includes up to 32 TMNT graphic novels valued at $300 with over 4100 pages of content for only $14.99, or around 47 cents per book. You can also choose a Tier 1 offering that contains 3 novels for $1 and Tier 2 offering 10 for $6.99. You can check out additional details and a complete list of books below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of these comics are redeemable through the IDW app, IDW being the publisher of the TMNT comics and graphic novels. Fanatical is also currently running their Bundlefest, an exclusive event that offers even more discounts on tons of different games, books, and programs. Head here to check out the TMNT bundle, and here to see the full offers of Fanatical’s Bundlefest. The full contents for the TMNT bundle are as follows:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 1: Change is Constant

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 2: Enemies Old, Enemies New

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 3: Shadows of the Past

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 4: Sins Of The Fathers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 5: Krang War

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 6: City Fall, Part 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 7: City Fall, Part 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 8: Northampton

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 9: Monsters, Misfits, and Madmen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 10: New Mutant Order

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 11: Attack on Technodrome

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 12: Vengeance, Pt. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 13: Vengeance, Part 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 14: Order From Chaos

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 15: Leatherhead

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 16: Chasing Phantoms

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 17: Desperate Measures

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 18: Trial of Krang

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 19: Invasion of the Triceratons

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 20: Kingdom of Rats

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 21: Battle Lines

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 22: City At War, Pt. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 23: City at War, Pt. 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 1 – From The Ashes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 2 – Life After Death

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 3 – Time After Time

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 4 – Sow Wind, Reap Storm

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 5 – Mystic Sister

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 6 – Game Changers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 7 – Isolation

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 8 – Damage Done

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 9 – First, Last, Always

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles and news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!