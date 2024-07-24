Ghost Machine and Mezco Team Up for Junkyard Joe Action Figure

Ghost Machine will launch their first-ever collectable next month, and fans who are attending San Diego Comic Con this week will have a chance to see it up close and personal. At Ghost Machine’s booth at SDCC, a new action figure based on Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s Junkyard Joe is set to make its debut. Created in cooperation with Mezco Toys, the figure is 1:12 in scale and, like Junkyard Joe himself, evokes the spirit of classic war comics but with a Ghost Machine twist.

Spotlighted at the Ghost Machine booth (#1629) during Comic Con’s “Preview Night” today, the collectible figure features a cloth uniform, lifelike accessories, and packaging featuring new artwork by co-creator Gary Frank and colorist Brad Anderson. You can check it out below.

“Working with Geoff and Gary on this project has been great,” said Michael ‘Mez’ Markowitz, founder and owner of Mezco Toyz. ” Their passion for this character is extremely contagious. From issue number one, Joe was primed to be immortalized in plastic, I am thrilled the opportunity came my way. Junkyard Joe is a real action hero with heart and was a ton of fun to work on.”

“If I could go back in time and tell ten-year-old me that something I helped bring to life would become this amazing action figure, I would have been blown away,” said writer and co-creator Geoff Johns Johns. “I can’t wait for everyone to see the incredible work Mez and his team at Mezco did with this figure.”

“Having spent so much time with Joe and gotten to know him while working on his book, it was amazing to see him gradually being brought to life by Mez and his magicians,” Frank added. “It’s really him! It’s Junkyard Joe!”

The all-new, One:12 Collective is molded from plastic and hand-painted in stunning detail. The new action figure also comes packaged with a helmet, jungle fatigues, combat boots, and removable chest harness, belt and gun holster. Standing approximately 17 centimeters tall (6.7 inches), it also features a slew of Vietnam War inspired artificial accessories, including one bayonet knife, a handgun with magazine, a landmine, two grenades, two gun FX and changeable hands. Loaded with over 28 points of articulation, this can’t-miss action figure also comes with its own One:12 Collective display base complete with logo and adjustable display post. Each One:12 Junkyard Joe figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box.

Pre-orders for for the Junkyard Joe Collectible Figure begin August 28 as a Mezco Direct Exclusive (MDX) through mezcotoyz.com.

After his debut in the Johns and Frank’s inaugural Geiger miniseries, Junkyard Joe starred in its own sellout miniseries by Johns and Frank and published by Image Comics. The character has emerged as a key figure in the world of The Unnamed, a group of seemingly desperate heroes who—both together and separately throughout time—must fight a Great Evil. Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition helped raise awareness and funds in support of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans and the Veterans Aid (in the U.K). Continuing its support, Ghost Machine produced a special Junkyard Joe t-shirt with full proceeds going to the NCHV and VA, available via the Ghost Machine Threadless store.

In addition to presenting a first look at the Joe collectible, Johns will be signing at the Ghost Machine booth (#1629) on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 from 3pm-4pm PDT. Johns will also appear at the Image Comics booth (#1915) for a signing on Friday, July 27 from 10am-11am PDT and be one of the featured speakers at the Image Comics Panel: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics, also on Friday, July 27 from 1pm-2pm PDT (room 25ABC).