Ghost Machine Hires Danielle Ward to Head up Sales and Retailer Relations

Ghost Machine, the creator-owned imprint from Image Comics, announced over the weekend that they have tapped Danielle Ward as the company’s first Manager of Sales and Retailer Relations. An experienced sales and operations manager, Ward will serve as first point of contact and advocate for retailers (particularly those in the direct market), keeping the company and its creators updated on current retail trends and feedback from comic shops around the country. Ward comes to Ghost Machine after stints at Alien Books and Valiant Entertainment, where she spent several years as their Sales and Operations Manager.

Before she started working for publishers, Ward was the manager of JHU Comics (formerly known as Jim Hanley’s Universe) in her hometown of Staten Island, NY. Ward isn’t the only one with comics retail experience; Ghost Machine co-founder Geoff Johns has been part-owner of California’s Earth-2 Comics for years.

“What excites me most about joining Ghost Machine is its commitment to two vital principles: great characters and true artistic ownership for creators,” Ward said in a statement. “My goal is to forge a stronger bond between Ghost Machine and the comic book retail community, ensuring that every retailer feels not just supported, but empowered to succeed with our titles.”

“We’re thrilled to have Danielle join our growing team,” said the Ghost Machine team in a joint statement. “Her years of retailer experience, perspective and enthusiasm for working with retailers has already begun to help the company better understand what we can all do to support the retailers working every day to help grow Ghost Machine’s audience of readers and fans.”

Ghost Machine’s creator collective was launched at New York Comic Con in October 2023 and features a global lineup of all-star artists and writers including Brad Anderson, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Rob Leigh, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut.

All of Ghost Machine’s creators jointly own and run the company, sharing in all of Ghost Machine’s publishing, media, merchandising and licensing. Each creator is exclusive to the company for their comic book work, after completing projects

already committed to.

Ghost Machine recently boosted its creator roster with renowned inkers Andrew Currie and Danny Miki, who joined on an exclusive basis alongside designer Steve Blackwell, in charge of the company’s publishing design. Earlier this year, Brian Cunningham was named Ghost Machine’s first editor-in-chief.

Ghost Machine kicked off its monthly publishing schedule this year in April with a batch of best-selling titles written by Geoff Johns. Each of the Ghost Machine launch titles — Geiger (with Gary Frank, colors by Brad Anderson, and letters by Rob Leigh); Redcoat (with Bryan Hitch, Anderson, inks by Andrew Currie, and Leigh); and Rook: Exodus (with Jason Fabok, Anderson, and Leigh) — sold through multiple printings. The fifth issues of each title are available this month.

In October, Ghost Machine will unleash its horror universe beginning with Hyde Street, which reunites Johns with Aquaman and Blackest Night collaborator Ivan Reis. The series will be colored by Anderson, inked by Danny Miki, and lettered by Leigh. Maytal Zchut, one of Ghost Machine’s co-founders, will make her comic book writing debut with the one-shot It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour, illustrated by French-born artist Leila Leiz and colored by Alex Sinclair. The Rocketfellers and Hornsby & Halo will kick start Ghost Machine’s Family Odysseys in late 2024. All of Ghost Machine’s titles are published through Image Comics. The company also recently established the Ghost Machine Scholarship with the famous Joe Kubert School.