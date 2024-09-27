Ghost Machine's Hyde Street Trailer Released

Ghost Machine has released an official trailer for Hyde Street, the upcoming horror series from writer Geoff Johns and artist Ivan Reis. The series serves as the flagship title for a new horror universe within Ghost Machine, so the name "Hyde Street" is more than just a single title, it's also a broader banner or setting that will be applied to a few upcoming titles. This one, though, kicks off on Wednesday, October 2nd at comic shops and online. You can see the trailer, which not only gives fans a look inside of the first issue but also features a few words from Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis, below.

Per the official synopsis, "Hyde Street debuts this week from Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson, Rob Leigh & Image Comics. In every city and town, off every country road and metropolis avenue, if you make a wrong turn...you might find yourself on Hyde Street. But be careful who you talk to and what you do because the consequences make death itself seem like the easy way out. Introducing MR. X-RAY! PRANKY, THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS SCOUT! MISS GOODBODY! AND MANY MORE...out to delight, fright, and say good night. What is their secret and that of Hyde Street? Only they know. For now."

"We call our horror universe Hyde Street, and also the series that debuts a brand new generation of horror," Johns teases in the trailer. Later, he adds, "Hyde Street is a place in any town or any city or country or remote place in the world. Hyde Street is a seemingly good place, but there are some dark tensions designed within, and there are people you'll meet on Hyde Street who you'll regret meeting."



"Hyde Street is not only a typical horror story," Reis said. "Of course we have scary moments, but it is about your humanity -- what makes you human?"

Johns teases that the book will build out the various horror characters of Ghost Machine's shared universe one at a time, saying, "The scary thing about Hyde Street [is], you don't find yourself on Hyde Street. Hyde Street finds you."

All Ghost Machine titles, including Geiger, Redcoat, Rook: Exodus, and more, are also available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

Here's the listing of variant covers Hyde Street #1, which includes a Blackest Night variant by Reis: