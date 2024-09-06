Ghost Machine Reveals Blackest Night Homage Cover For New Geoff Johns/Ivan Reis Comic

Image Comics and Ghost Machine today revealed a 1:100 homage cover to Hyde Street #1. The retail incentive homage variant showcases artwork by Ivan Reis, Danny Miki and Brad Anderson, paying homage to Reis's own cover to the best-selling Blackest Night #1's debut issue, written by Geoff Johns. This variant sees Reis revisiting one of his most popular covers and will kick off his reteam with Johns on the upcoming Hyde Street launch next month, this time with Nekron -- the skeletal Green Lantern villain -- replaced by a skull wearing X-ray specs marked "Mr. X-Ray."

Hyde Street's interior art features colors by Brad Anderson, inks by Danny Miki, and letters by Rob Leigh.

(Photo: Ghost Machine/Image Comics)

"With this Hyde Street variant cover we wanted to pay tribute not only to a collaboration in our past, but also to our readers and loyal fans who made Blackest Night such a standout success at the time," said Reis in a statement.



"When we began talking about the concept of Hyde Street, our minds naturally went to Blackest Night for its dark horror atmosphere, a sandbox that Ivan and I were excited about playing in again," Johns added. "Like all of Ivan's work this variant cover is brilliant, and we can't wait for fans to join us as we discover Hyde Street together."

Here's how Ghost Machine describes Hyde Street:

In every city and town, off every country road and metropolis avenue, if you make a wrong turn in your soul… you might find yourself on Hyde Street. But be careful who you talk to and what you do because the consequences make death itself seem like the easy way out. Introducing Mr. X-Ray, Pranky the World's Most Dangerous Scout, Miss Goodbody, and many more… Out to delight, fright and say good night. What is their secret and that of Hyde Street? Only they know. For now.

For fans of W. Maxwell Prince & Martín Morazzo's Ice Cream Man and classic Stephen King stories, Hyde Street

is the perfect tale of terror to haunt readers' shelves this Halloween.

Hyde Street #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 2:

Cover A by Reis, Danny Miki & Anderson – Lunar Code 0824IM297

Cover B by Gary Frank & Anderson – Lunar Code 0824IM298

Cover C 1:25 copy incentive by Kelley Jones & Anderson – Lunar Code 0824IM299

Cover D 1:50 copy incentive by Mike Deodato & Anderson – Lunar Code 0824IM300

Cover E 1:1000 copy incentive by Reis Original Art Convention Sketch Cover (Limit One Per Store) – Lunar Code 0824IM301

Cover F Blank Sketch – Lunar Code 0824IM302

Cover G 1:100 copy incentive Blackest Night homage by Reis, Miki & Anderson – Lunar Code 0824IM803

All Ghost Machine titles, including Geiger, Redcoat, Rook: Exodus, and more, are also available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.