Ghost Rider Rides a SHIELD Helicarrier In Marvel's New Avengers Preview

Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end, and the writer is pulling out all the stops for his finale. In Marvel's latest preview for Avengers Forever #11, the writer has Robbie Reyes possess an interdimensional SHIELD Helicarrier, in one of the Spirit of Vengeance's most tremendous feats yet.

"THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION! The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group's infinite incarnations," Marvel's synopsis for the series reads. "But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider."

Avengers Forever has been crossing over with the primary Avengers title to serve as the multiversal endcap to Aaron's overall run, a five-year run that began in 2017.

Keep scrolling to see the first five pages of Avengers Forever #11, due out on November 23rd!