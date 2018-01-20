GLAAD Media Awards Nominees For Outstanding Comic Book Announced

The GLAAD Media Awards has released its list of nominees for Outstanding Comic Book.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives.

This year’s nominees include:

Marvel Comics’ America, by Gabby Rivera, Joe Quinones, Ming Doyle, Stacey Lee, Ramon Villalobos, Walden Wong, Jen Bartel, Annie Wu, Aud Koch, Flaviano, Joe Rivera, Paolo Rivera, José Villarrubia, Jordan Gibson, Tamra Bonvillain, Brittany Peer, Rachelle Rosenberg, Travis Lanham

BOOM! Studios’ The Backstagers, by James Tynion IV, Rian Sygh, Walter Baiamonte, Jim Campbell

DC Comics’ Batwoman, by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV, Steve Epting, Jeromy N. Cox, Stephanie Hans, Renato Arlem, Adriano Honorato Lucas, Fernando Blanco, John Rauch, Deron Bennett

Marvel Comics’ Black Panther: World of Wakanda, by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne, Alitha E. Martinez, Manny Mederos, Joe Bennett, Afua Richardson, Roberto Poggi, Tamra Bonvillain, Rachelle Rosenberg, Virtual Calligraphy, Joe Sabino

DC Comics’ Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, by Sarah Vaughn, Lan Medina, Phillip Hester, José Villarrubia, Janice Chiang

BOOM! Studios’ Goldie Vance, by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball, Brittney Williams, Noah Hayes, Sarah Stern, Jim Campbell

Marvel Comics’ Iceman, by Sina Grace, Alessandro Vitti, Ibraim Roberson, Edgar Salazar, Edgar E. Tadeo, Robert Gill, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Sabino

BOOM! Studios’ Lumberjanes, by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters, Carolyn Nowak, Ayme Sotuyo, Maarta Laiho, Aubrey Aiese

Black Mask Comics’ Quantum Teens are Go, by Magdalene Visaggio, Eryk Donovan, Claudia Aguirre, Zakk Saam

BOOM! Studios’ The Woods, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Ed Dukeshire

Past ceremonies have seen appearances from Ellen Degeneres, Laverne Cox, Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Viola Davis (Suicide Squad), Ellen Page (X-Men: Days of Future Past), and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy).

The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held April 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and May 5 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.