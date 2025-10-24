GlobalComix Brings Marvel Day and Date and Back Catalogue to Readers

GlobalComix is becoming the one-stop destination for comics fans, and now it’s just added one of comics’ biggest players to its extensive catalog. GlobalComix just announced that Marvel Comics has now arrived in its expanding digital comics library. Now, fans can check out hundreds of classic and beloved Marvel titles either as they release individually or as part of the GlobalComix Gold membership, but the deal gets even better.

Thanks to GlobalComix Gold, you can access a multitude of Marvel titles featuring some of Marvel Comics’ most iconic characters, including The Avengers, Venom, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Marvel’s new releases will also be day and date, and that’s in addition to the over 100,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga that already make the GlobalComix library one of the most impressive comics catalogues out there. The best part is that the entire GlobalComix Gold catalog can be accessed for the price of $6.99 a month.

“We’ve opened the portal to a whole new multiverse of storytelling,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComix. “Marvel joining GlobalComix means fans can now explore endless worlds of heroes and creators side by side. It’s an incredible milestone for comics and for our readers.”

Longtime digital comics readers will also appreciate that GlobalComix also features an enhanced panel-to-panel mode – which provides immersive enhancement to everything from explosive actions scenes to heartbreaking character moments. Check out a few examples below which showcase how the GlobalComix panel mode stands out from competitors and heightens story and artwork, alike.

As part of the launch, GlobalComix has started a dedicated Marvel channel, as well as a customized experience just for Marvel fans, and fans can also find collectible digital unlocks for purchase. The catalog will only continue to expand, and those who want to purchase comics individually can get exclusive discounts if they are part of the Gold program.

If you are a part of that Gold program, you’re in luck, as Marvel brought some of their best to GlobalComix Gold. The roster includes more recent titles like Avengers: Twilight, Avengers, Alien, Demon Days, G.O.D.S., Blood Hunt, and X-Men ’97 already available. If you want to dip into the Marvel greatest hits, you can check out collections like World War Hulk, Wolverine: Old Man Logan, Civil War, King in Black, and House of X, just to name a few.

If you’re more into checking out longer runs, you can find Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, Deadpool, Daredevil, Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Punisher, Ms. Marvel, Uncanny X-Men, X-Men, Young Avengers, and more. It’s the perfect place to either catch up on your favorite run or try something new for the first time, and you can check out everything GlobalComix has to offer right here.

