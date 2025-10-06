GlobalComix Bringing DC Day and Date and Back Catalogue to Readers

Reading comics digitally is about to get even better for DC fans. GlobalComix is bringing day-and-date DC Comics releases, as well as a massive back catalogue of 30,000 comics spanning nearly 90 years, to fans starting September 17th. This is a huge announcement that changes the balance of power when it comes to digital comics. The digital comic market was struck a great blow when Comixology shut down in 2023, and this move by GlobalComix will allow DC to reach a whole new generation of fans, as well as make the platform a home to some of the best DC comics of all time. In celebration of the launch, GlobalComix is discounting select books from September 17th to 21st, as well as selling three different collections at discounted prices.

The collections up for significant discount are the Batman Day 2025 collection (more than 250 books celebrating Batman), the Summer of Superman collection (ranging from 1939’s Superman #1 to All-Star Superman), and the Eisner Award collection (nearly 100 DC hits past and present to celebrate the Eisner Awards). The titles will be available on GlobalComix.com and GlobalComix mobile apps for à la carte purchases for all users as well as with exclusive discounts for GlobalComix Gold members.

“This expanded collaboration gives fans unprecedented access to nearly a century of DC storytelling. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering comics, this collection represents the best of superhero and supervillain sagas, graphic literature, and everything in between,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder at GlobalComix.

This is a huge moment in the history of digital comics. GlobalComix is putting a massive selection of the best DC titles you can get on their service, including classics like Watchmen, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and All-Star Superman, as well as many out of print classics that you can’t find in stores. DC is at a high right now; James Gunn’s Superman made a $125 million in profits, and was extremely popular with moviegoers. Gunn’s movie was praised by comic fans for its comic accuracy, which has supercharged comic book interest in fans who don’t usually make the jump from watching a movie to actually reading the source material. Good comic movies lead to comics, and that leads to sales. GlobalComix is giving fans more access to DC than ever, expanding the reach of the company whole also giving itself an amazing library of titles.

Since the death of Comixology, digital comics have been in a weird place. Marvel and DC experimented with digital comics, with Marvel specifically including codes for digital editions in new issues as well as curating the Marvel Unlimited service. However, the day-and-date feature from GlobalComix puts its service ahead of Marvel Unlimited. Readers usually weren’t able to read new books until months down the road. It is a similar situation for DC’s digital comics offerings with those titles arriving 30 days after print. Now, GlobalComix is going to offer them to a la carte customers as well as to GlobalComix Gold members with instant gratification, making this the best way for digital comic fans to stay up to date on the latest releases. Add in their sizable library of other books, and this is a serious move in the digital comic landscape.

The announcement comes on the heels of the news of Webtoon getting several Marvel and DC series (and building a comics platform for Disney). The fact that DC is getting serious about offering as much of its content as possible digitally, whether part of a service or for purchase, is a momentous move into digital comics superiority. The ability to read brand new DC books on any device on the day they’re released is way too good of a deal to pass up for a lot of fans. Younger audiences usually use their devices rather than read periodicals and the single issues are kind of expensive for younger readers.

However, a GlobalComix Gold membership is only $6.99 a month or $69 a year. This is an insanely good deal for fans who have watched Superman, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos and want to discover the origins of the characters on the screen. In a time when the DCU is just spinning up, GlobalComix and DC teaming up gives readers the best deal possible at exactly the right time.



