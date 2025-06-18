Godzilla vs. Avengers #1 Makes Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Irresponsible

There’s something inherently nostalgic about these Godzilla versus series from Marvel. Each issue takes place in a particular period in Marvel’s past, with Godzilla vs. Spider-Man issue occurring during the 80s Alien Symbiote Saga. Godzilla vs. Avengers features the King of the Monsters fighting Marvel’s Mightiest Heroes in the 21st century, specifically during Brian Michael Bendis’ New Avengers run. It’s genuinely nice to read this old-school team back together, which includes Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and even Wolverine. Unfortunately, this New Avengers reunion is hampered by lukewarm artwork and a weak script. These Marvel Godzilla versus one-shots are typically superficial fun, but Godzilla vs. Avengers lacks the engagement the other issues had.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest problem with the one-shot is the comedy. While there is some tongue-in-cheek humor among the other Godzilla vs. issues, at least most of the other comics treat the gravity of the situation seriously. Instead, Godzilla vs. Avengers has the Avengers downplay the situation and argue with Maria Hill. Writer David F. Walker attempts to replicate Bendis’ witty and conversational dialogue, yet instead, he makes the Avengers seem grossly irresponsible. Captain America especially feels out of character as he would be the one who would take the situation the most seriously.

Godzilla Fights Fing Fang Foom With the Avengers

The main conflict around the comic centers on a fight between Godzilla and Fing Fang Foom. The comic later reveals that Fing Fang Foom wanted to take Godzilla’s King of the Monsters title. Even though the reasoning is flimsy, it perfectly aligns with Fing Fang Foom’s character. Concurrently, the Avengers were attempting to rescue as many innocent civilians as they could. Most of the issue is told via flashback as Maria grills the Avengers, and later the inventors of the new Jet Jaguar, about collateral. Jet Jaguar is a giant robot introduced in the Godzilla film franchise. The robot has been in a renaissance recently, reappearing in a major role in the Godzilla: Singular Point anime.

Typically, these Godzilla vs. comics would have one cool moment from the heroes to prove their worth against the giant lizard. Even Spider-Man was able to free the King of the Monsters from the Venom Symbiote with Shocker’s gloves in his one-shot. Unfortunately, the Avengers feel so inconsequential in the Godzilla vs. Avengers comic. Their main goal was saving as many people as possible, which is undeniably noble, yet they don’t act nobly. Everyone bickers with each other, complaining as if it’s another day at the office. Admittedly, the big appeal of Bendis’ original New Avengers run was how grounded he made the characters and how mundane he treated the bigger-than-life situations. When you exist in a world like the Marvel Universe, weird stuff just becomes everyday occurrences.

However, Walker doesn’t capture that same feeling. The Avengers don’t come across as likable, especially when they try to justify their actions to Maria and still make jokes about the conflict even after the destruction. Georges Jeanty’s artwork also greatly undersells many of the comics’ big moments. Jeanty’s art appears rushed, featuring cluttered backgrounds and genuinely ugly faces. The Avengers’ big moment in pushing Godzilla back into the waters doesn’t work because the art doesn’t make the scene seem epic enough. Fortunately, the artist illustrates a great Godzilla, drawing the King of the Monsters with great detail that highlights the character’s gravitas.

Godzilla vs. Avengers should be an enjoyable comic where the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes confront the world’s most famous Kaiju. Sadly, the issue is let down by shoddy art and annoying dialogue that fail to capture an iconic era of Avengers comics. Although Marvel is publishing a New Avengers comic to synergize with the recent film, it isn’t the same as the classic team from the 2000s. While reading the iconic New Avengers team again is undeniably nostalgic in Godzilla vs. Avengers, it fails to live up to its legacy.

Rating: 2 out of 5

What did you think of David F. Walker’s and Georges Jeanty’s Godzilla vs. Avengers? Let us know in the comments!