The Green Lantern Corps #1 Ushers in a New Golden Age (Review)

It’s been a long road for the Green Lantern Corps over the past year, but amidst all the chaos and challenges along the way, the team that now stands before us could be one of the greatest ever. That might sound like hyperbole, but those who dive into Green Lantern Corps #1 will find all the ingredients for a new golden age are accounted for. Radical changes to fundamental Corps concepts and shake-ups in personnel are big factors, but it’s the continued evolution of key characters that really leads the charge, making this beginning of what could be a truly special run.

While the Green Lantern Corps is made up of many different characters, there are still several characters in bigger lead roles, and the duo of Morgan Hampton and Jeremy Adams effortlessly shift the focus between those various characters throughout the issue. It’s not an easy feat by any means when a team is this large, but when a character shows up they feel like they have some amount of meaningful impact on the story.

That especially goes for John Stewart, who has changed quite a bit over the past two years in any manner of ways. From his family life to his power set, Stewart has evolved tremendously over his previous two solo series, and Hampton and Adams cover all the bases rather efficiently without overwhelming any brand-new readers. Just getting people up to speed on Ellie’s creation is one thing, but actually seeing others interact with her and ingratiating her into a new role with the Corps all in a few panels is what really sells it. That said, John’s evolving personality and approach to leadership stand out as well, so across the board, this is easily the most well-rounded version of John to date.

Stewart is far from the only shining Lantern throughout the issue, as beloved Lanterns like Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Jo Mullein all get their moments in the spotlight, adding even more to the larger whole. There is also one other major addition to the team that I won’t spoil here, but their presence shakes things up considerably and manages to feel completely fresh while also drawing upon the Corps’ vast history. It’s a great twist and one that will continue to have important ramifications for the foreseeable future.

None of this works however without the stellar work of artist Fernando Pasarin, inker Oclair Albert, colorist Arif Prianto, and letterer Dave Sharpe. One-on-one conversations become true slices of space cop life in their talented hands, with one needing to look no further than a scene in OA’s central station early on in the issue. A conversation is taking place between Jo and John, but there’s a whole other delightful storyline playing out behind them that is just as entertaining, bringing an element of life and spontaneity to not just OA but the Corps itself.

When the action goes epic in scale, the team delivers just as impressively, with the chaos of out-of-control emotions allowing for inventively vivid action sequences that play to Green Lantern’s strengths as a franchise. That said, it’s just as fun to watch the Corps’ hilarious expressions at unexpected reunions too, because who doesn’t love a fun out of nowhere twist to keep the office gossip flowing, right?

Green Lantern Corps #1 brings in all of the various elements and changes over the course of the past two years and weaves them into a new status quo that feels fresh and full of potential while also nodding to the past in unexpected ways, and it’s the kind of fresh start that many have wanted to see for the Corps for some time. Here’s to a grand new beginning.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by DC COmics

On February 12, 2025

Written by Morgan Hampton and Jeremy Adams

Art by Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Dave Sharpe