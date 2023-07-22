Marvel Reveals Greg Capullo's Deadpool & Wolverine Artwork

Marvel has been having one heck of a week throughout film, television, and publishing, and they have been upping the ante during San Diego Comic-Con. During San Diego Comic-Con, retailers had the chance to attend an exclusive lunch where Marvel revealed that Greg Capullo will make his return to Marvel Comics later this year. Capullo will be illustrating two variant covers for Wolverine #37 and Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1. You can check out Capullo's variant covers and read Marvel's full press release down below.

"Just now at San Diego Comic-Con, retailers attended an exclusive lunch hosted by Diamond Comics where they got the inside scoop from Marvel's VP of Print & Digital Publishing David Gabriel and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski! Amidst exciting announcements for new titles, collections, and variant covers, retailers were the first to learn that industry legend Greg Capullo will make his long-heralded return to Marvel Comics later this year! Capullo, an artist who catapulted to stardom after his acclaimed work on X-Force in the 90s and numerous impactful runs across the comic book world, is back at Marvel for the first time in decades. Marvel Comics is proud to welcome Capullo back into the fold, and right now, fans can check out his first new work for the Marvel mythos: an explosive variant cover for WOLVERINE #37! Previously listed as a top secret classified variant cover, the cover will hit stands on September 20. Preorder it at your local comic shop today! Capullo will also provide a glorious and action-packed cover for a special one-shot this November, DEADPOOL: SEVEN SLAUGHTERS #1. Witness seven kills in seven days as fan-favorite Deadpool creators past and future, including co-creator Rob Liefeld, Gail Simone, Cullen Bunn and more, welcome readers to a week in the life of Wade Wilson, the best mercenary Marvel's ever had (just ask him)! From facing off with an all-new rival killer to top secret assassinations to multiverse shenanigans, Deadpool has a lot of work to do in this blood-soaked oversized collection of seven stories as Deadpool takes one thrilling mission after the next!"

