Marvel Releases Kael Ngu's Variant Cover for Avengers #1

Superstar cover artist Kael Ngu is providing a variant cover for the upcoming Avengers #1. Marvel has spent the week unveiling a new Avengers #1 variant cover each day. Wednesday brings the latest installment from Kael Ngu, featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes looking heroic as they await the Tribulation Events. Seven legendary Avengers assemble in the relaunched series from the Black Cat creative team of Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa. Fans can find Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Scarlet Witch, and Vision on the cover, which also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic team.

One of the biggest changes coming to Avengers is Captain Marvel is named the team leader. This comes as The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, soars into theaters this summer. There's no better time than the present for Carol Danvers to guide the Avengers into a new era, where they will have to contend with Kang the Conqueror, Tribulation Events, and "the missing moment" from last year's Timeless one-shot, also written by MacKay.

Avengers Writer Shares Excitement Over Series

"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" Jed MacKay said in a statement. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."

You can find Kael Ngu's variant cover of Avengers #1 below, along with a description of the series. The issue goes on sale May 17th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)