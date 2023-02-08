Marvel Releases Kael Ngu's Variant Cover for Avengers #1
Superstar cover artist Kael Ngu is providing a variant cover for the upcoming Avengers #1. Marvel has spent the week unveiling a new Avengers #1 variant cover each day. Wednesday brings the latest installment from Kael Ngu, featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes looking heroic as they await the Tribulation Events. Seven legendary Avengers assemble in the relaunched series from the Black Cat creative team of Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa. Fans can find Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Scarlet Witch, and Vision on the cover, which also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic team.
One of the biggest changes coming to Avengers is Captain Marvel is named the team leader. This comes as The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, soars into theaters this summer. There's no better time than the present for Carol Danvers to guide the Avengers into a new era, where they will have to contend with Kang the Conqueror, Tribulation Events, and "the missing moment" from last year's Timeless one-shot, also written by MacKay.
Avengers Writer Shares Excitement Over Series
"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" Jed MacKay said in a statement. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."
You can find Kael Ngu's variant cover of Avengers #1 below, along with a description of the series. The issue goes on sale May 17th.
- AVENGERS #1
- Written by JED MACKAY
- Art by C.F. VILLA
- Cover by STUART IMMONEN
- Variant Cover by KAEL NGU
- Virgin Variant Cover by KAEL NGU
- On Sale 5/17
- Fans got their first glimpse at MacKay's overarching AVENGERS plan in last month's year-ending one-shot, TIMELESS. Readers followed Kang in his hunt for the unobtainable "MISSING MOMENT," an ambitious quest that put him in direct conflict with the Twilight Court, a group of strange super heroes led by the mysterious Myrddin. Now, a dangerous game is afoot and the prize is greater than anything imaginable… Enter the AVENGERS! Will they be able to triumph in the face of the Tribulation Events and learn the truth behind these earth-shattering threats? Or will they be reduced to mere pawns in an extraordinary scheme beyond their comprehension?
- In addition to awe-inspiring new villains and never-before-seen architects of the cosmos, the upcoming saga will weave together insurmountable stakes and drama as the Avengers' new missions take a heavy toll on the team's trust in each other. The Tribulation Events will challenge the Avengers in bold ways and force them to prove, without a doubt, that they're the most powerful force in the Marvel Universe. It all kicks off with a bang in May's AVENGERS #1 when the Avengers confront Terminus and prepare for the first of the Tribulation Events: THE FALL OF THE IMPOSSIBLE CITY!