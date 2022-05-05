Heavy Metal's Entropy Series Reveals Breaking Bad Inspiration in new Cover (Exclusive)

Heavy Metal is ushering in the era of Entropy with the villains' brand new solo series, and it's getting a little inspiration from AMC's hit series Breaking Bad. Entropy is written by Christopher Priest with artwork from Montos, and to celebrate the launch it is getting a retailer incentive cover by Antonio Fuso and Voodoo Bownz. As you can see on the next slide, the cover is a tribute to Breaking Bad, which is fitting, since this series reveals the birth of a villain similar to how Breaking Bad introduced the world to Walter White. You can get your exclusive first look at the new cover starting on th next slide, and each issue of the series will feature a different Breaking Bad homage cover as well.

Entropy tells the story of how Henry Hanks became a herald of Kako and the powerhouse known as Entropy, and it very much hones in on how an everyman reacts to being given ultimate power. It's described as Breaking Bad meets Green Lantern, and if that doesn't pique your interest I don't know what will.

"Entropy explores issues of existence and meaning through a darkly Socratic method of trial and catastrophic error. Heavy Metal is the perfect platform to test the classic story of the Everyman given ultimate power and drill down through layers of his humanity," Priest said. "This has been an exhilarating experience to engage familiar themes with no speed limit or seatbelts. It's been a real blast to work on this part of Heavy Metal's new shared universe."

"My comics writing is always interpreted through the vision of the artist. For Entropy, I have been so blessed to have this amazing new talent Montos bring concepts that Executive Editor Joseph Illidge and I created to vivid life. Montos raised the bar and pushed the limits of my imagination, delivering jaw-dropping art that is sure to make him a top name in this business," Priest said.

"There's a saying that the villain has to be more interesting than the hero, and Christopher and Montos rose to the challenge by creating Heavy Metal's cosmic nemesis to our flagship heroine, Taarna! Two stellar creators at the top of their game have crafted the ultimate villain origin for Heavy Metal's tentpole blockbuster event," Executive Editor Joseph Illidge said. "The undisputed leader of science fiction, fantasy, and horror is about to unleash a horrific story of cosmic science and dark fantasy into the world with Entropy!"

Entropy hits stores on July 6th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!