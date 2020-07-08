Exclusive Preview: Fearless Dawn Meets Hellboy Coming to Albatross in September

This fall, Hellboy is coming to the pages of Albatross Funnybooks. Yes, the iconic Mike Mignola creation still makes his home at Dark Horse, but Mignola has teamed up with Albatross and Steve Mannion to create a crossover for all kinds of comic fans. Hellboy will be crossing paths with Mannion's Fearless Dawn for a new comic over at Albatross called Fearless Dawn Meets Hellboy.

The book was initially supposed to hit the shelves of your local comic book store earlier this summer, but the pandemic caused those plans to change a bit. Now, Fearless Dawn Meets Hellboy will arrive on September 16th. The crossover is written and illustrated by both Mannion and Mignola, with a variant cover from the Hellboy creator himself.

"Steve Mannion is one of the most underrated and underappreciated artists working on comics," said Albatross founder Eric Powell. "He's got this, cartoony but super rendered really, energetic style that I really love and somehow he and Mike Mignola got together and started brainstorming a way to get Fearless Dawn and Hellboy together. And, Steve approached me and asked me if I would publish it and I was like of course we will. It's a lot of fun, it's exactly what you'd expect from Fearless Dawn and Hellboy. So its kind of like this old Universal monster mash."

Below, you can find both covers for Fearless Dawn Meets Hellboy, along with five exclusive preview pages from the crossover. If you like what you see, be sure to contact your local comic book store and order a copy!