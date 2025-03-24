Hellboy Meets Something is Killing the Children in Mad Cave’s Underworld Crossover Endless Night (Exclusive)

Mark London’s Underworld universe for Mad Cave Studios has been steadily building to a massive event, and now that seismic event has finally arrived in the form of Endless Night, and we’ve got your exclusive first look. London (Battlecats, Hunt.Kill.Repeat) has teamed with artist Tom Derenick (Justice League), colorist Juancho Velez, and letterer Simon Bowland to bring four of Underworld’s biggest characters together for a story that will shake up this ever-expanding world but also set the stage for more stories to come.

Endless Night #1 will launch with two covers that you can check out below, including Cover A by Chris Weston (The Filth, Judge Dredd) and Cover B by Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight, Bog Bodies). You can check out the first look at both covers in the images below.

Endless Night #1 kicks off as Order of the Nine leader Axel Black sends a force to Exit City to acquire a dangerous artifact, and if he gets his hands on it, it will be apocalyptic in scope. It’s then up to four very different characters to come together and stop that from happening, with favorites Velveteen, McCormick & Miller, and Owen Blackwood joining forces for the first time ever and giving the world some much-needed hope in the process.

“Endless Night, our inaugural crossover piece for the Underworld universe, and it’s where my childhood dreams have taken form,” said Mark London. “It’s where the relentless rhythm of Revolution 9, the eerie whispers of Hour of the Wolf, and the gritty vibes of Exit City converge. These worlds, steeped in action, horror, and noir, are the essence of my creative soul and the foundation upon which Mad Cave Studios was built.”

“Growing up, these narratives fueled my imagination, and now they have become my reality. Through this crossover, I aimed to explore the delicate dance between light and shadow, and how they shape the human experience,” London said. You can find the official description for Endless Night below.

“When Axel Black, an obsessive tech billionaire and head of the sinister Order of Nine, sends his operatives to Exit City in search of a dangerous mystical artifact, only a team of unlikely allies from different corners of the underworld can prevent an apocalyptic catastrophe: Velveteen, the elite rogue assassin hellbent on revenge; McCormick & Miller, two detectives keeping peace in a lawless city; and Owen Blackwood, a monster hunter duty-bound to stop evil. But tensions are mounting, and time is running out!”

Endless Night #1 is now available for pre-order at your local comic store and from Mad Cave Studios, and will launch on June 4th. You can also check out the rest of the Underworld universe in Mad Cave Studios’ Revolution 9, Hour of the Wolf, and Exit City.

