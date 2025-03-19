David Blaine’s Do Not Attempt Embraces the Extreme in Stunning New Comic Posters (Exclusive)

Play video

David Blaine often takes on the impossible and makes it look easy, and now he’s traveling to the farthest corners of the world in search of extraordinary individuals and true feats of magic. This search takes place in Blaine’s new six-part documentary series Do Not Attempt, which will premiere on National Geographic on March 23rd, but you don’t have to wait until then to get a look at these epic adventures. To celebrate the launch, we’ve got your exclusive first look at seven gorgeous comic-inspired posters, with each one spotlighting one of the regions featured in the series, and you can check out all seven new posters below.

The posters are based on Brazil, Southeast Asia, the Arctic Circle, India, South Africa, and Japan, though the first poster isn’t actually based on a location. It features the Title and an illustration that would make Doctor Strange envious though, especially right now with the whole not Sorcerer Supreme thing happening (he’s a little…edgy at the moment after all.)

Each poster also seems to hint at things that will be present in the episodes, which include a car racing through the streets and burning through its tires, glass bottles shattering and perilous scenarios with axes, fire-cloaked swords, and the frozen depths of the Arctic Circle. It’s all dangerous, but it’s also right up Blaine’s alley, and you can check out all of the new posters and the official descriptions for each episode below.

“I’m discovering incredible people with unbelievable talents, pushing the limits of what’s possible. It’s been a privilege to learn from them,” Blaine said. “As a magician, I’m in awe of their abilities because, for me, the most magical moments aren’t tricks but human potential realized.”

“Brazil” – Premieres March 23 at 9/8c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu – In Brazil, David Blaine seeks inspiration by immersing himself in his hosts’ vibrant energy, passion and spontaneity. The exceptional daredevils, artists, explorers and athletes he encounters unite to help him bring an audacious feat to life that’s lingered in his dreams for years.

“Southeast Asia” – Premieres March 23 at 10/9c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu – In Southeast Asia, David Blaine explores fascinating relationships with wildlife and how pain endurance can transform fear into magic. He meets practitioners who appear impenetrable by sharp objects and performers who can endure the stings of venomous creatures. David unpacks how people exploit fear in order to create wonder.

“India” – Premieres March 30 at 9/8c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu – Growing up, David Blaine was fascinated by images from India of extraordinary physical feats. This evolved into a life-long obsession with real acts that are so extreme they look like magic. Using secrets passed down over hundreds of years, people still perform these acts today. In India, David unearths these modern practitioners to explore how belief and performance intersect to make magic.

“Arctic Circle” – Premieres March 30 at 10/9c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu – In the stunning frozen landscape of the Arctic Circle, David Blaine explores humanity’s curiously extreme ability to endure freezing temperatures. He meets and learns from people who reach beyond their limits to transform barriers into new frontiers and embody a sense of resilience, perseverance and grit that is unique to the region.

“South Africa” – Premieres April 6 at 9/8c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu – In a nation once defined by apartheid, David embarks on an epic adventure in South Africa, uncovering the magic of its diverse cultures and wildlife that is reshaping perceptions and dismantling barriers in this dynamic country.

“Japan” – Premieres April 6 at 10/9c and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu – From perfectly punctual bullet trains to meticulously assembled pieces of sushi, Japan is renowned for its craftsmanship, artistry and commitment to excellence in all endeavors. In Japan, David explores the concept of mastery by meeting with people who spend a lifetime refining a single skill.

National Geographic’s David Blaine: Do Not Attempt will stream on Disney+ and Hulu on March 23rd.

