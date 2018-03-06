The 8 Best Hellboy Villains Ever

This week we will see the release of two new Hellboy comics, both focused on some of the biggest bad guys in his universe: Grigori Rasputin and Koshchei the Deathless. As much as fans have come to love Hellboy and the heroes of the B.P.R.D., the villains of Hellboy comics have been just as important in making the comics and films successful. After all, what’s the point of a horror story or fable if there’s nothing going bump in the night? Only a handful of the many villains fought by Hellboy in the comics have been adapted to film so far. Rasputin and his underlings featured prominently in the first Hellboy and Nimue has been promised as the big bad of the upcoming 2019 reboot. What other evildoers still await Hellboy on the big screen though?

We’ve assembled a list of the eight best Hellboy villains ever for fans interested in seeing what is left to explore. These are all Hellboy villains too, leaving out many of the villains primarily fought by the B.P.R.D. like the nefarious Black Flame. They are all individual villains too, which excludes the plague of frog monsters and other swarms of werewolves or vampires. These are the cruelest and most dedicated monsters to be stopped by Hellboy so far, and they are a gruesome lot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grigori Rasputin

Created by Mike Mignola and John Byrne

First Appearance Hellboy: Seed of Destruction #1

Rasputin has long since faded from his leading villain role in the comics after multiple defeats, but it’s impossible to forget the first great bad guy in the Hellboy story. It was Rasputin who summoned Hellboy to Earth and set much larger events into motion when he almost unlocked the Ogdru Jahad in “Seed of Destruction”. As a foil, Rasputin reflects how inhuman a man can become and just how human Hellboy is, making him the perfect starting point for the saga.

Hecate

Created by Mike Mignola

First Appearance Hellboy: Wake the Devil #2

Hecate is currently bound, but there are many suggestions in the comics that her story is not quite finished. She is the goddess of witches and bound to Hellboy as another important figure in apocalyptic prophecy. Within the comics she has proven to be just as vexing as a manipulator and combatant, taking the form of an iron maiden as well as a tremendous snake-creature. Hecate plays Hellboy’s opposite as a mythical figure who has embraced her terrible destiny, rather than engaging with humanity. Both appear monstrous, but reveal that appearance isn’t necessarily character.

Baba Yaga

Created by Mike Mignola

First Appearance Hellboy: Wake the Devil #5

Baba Yaga is much older than the version found in Hellboy comics. She is an updated character from Russian mythology who still lives inside a house with chicken legs, rides a pestle about the countryside, and enjoys the taste of children. In the comics, she has proven to be one of the most powerful and ambiguous enemies faced by Hellboy. While she has often lost against his gigantic fist, she has also turned the tables and forced Hellboy to surrender an eyeball on one occasion. Baba Yaga doesn’t see herself as a force of good or evil, and her role in the stories has not quite come to an end. Whatever comes next for her, it’s bound to be interesting.

Herman Von Klempt

Created by Mike Mignola and John Byrne

First Appearance Comics Buyer’s Guide #1070

Most minor villains in Hellboy are killed in their first appearance, which makes the constant returns of Herman Von Klempt hilarious for readers and infuriating for Hellboy. Von Klempt was a Nazi scientist who primarily experimented upon primates to create super soldiers, including his beloved gorilla Kriegaffe. He has lost his corporeal body, but transferred his head to a jar where he continues to run experiments and control mechanical monstrosities. His wild design and many returns have transformed Herman Von Klempt into a fan-favorite.



Gruagach

Created by Mike Mignola

First Appearance Hellboy: The Corpse and The Iron Shoes #1

Gruagach is rumored to appear in the new Hellboy film, which suggests some connection to Faerie. In the comics he is a vengeful member of that realm who despairs at its fall and misguidedly blames Hellboy. While not as powerful as many other foes on this list, his cunning and persistence make him a favorite villain. Even lacking the support of the fading world of Faerie, Gruagach does everything in his power to trick and battle Hellboy, providing himself with some sense of justice.

Vladimir Giurescu

Created by Mike Mignola

First Appearance Hellboy: Wake the Devil #1

Hellboy has fought his fair share of vampires over the years, but none stack up against Count Vladimir Giurescu. His deadly family of bloodsuckers helped to restore both Giurescu and his plans to summon far deadlier monsters to Earth. While he has not been a leading villain since “Wake the Devil”, his actions have created a waterfall of events leading to the release of Hecate and eventual rise of Nimue. He’s an example of how evil begets more evil, and just how terrible those consequences can be.

Nimue a.k.a. The Queen of Blood

Created by Mike Mignola, Duncan Fegredo, and Guy Davis

First Appearance Hellboy: The Wild Hunt #2

Nimue was the climactic villain of Hellboy’s story before his death and the beginning of Hellboy in Hell. She is a twisted version of the Lady of the Lake, given all of Merlin’s wisdom, but devoid of his morality. Nimue was a great evil in the past and unable to be killed forever due to her power. When resurrected she posed a threat to the entire world so great that even Hellboy barely managed to defeat her. She is one of the greatest threats from his saga, and it will be very interesting to see how she is adapted to film.

The Ogdru Jahad

Created by Mike Mignola and John Byrne

First Appearance Hellboy: Seed of Destruction #1

There is no villain more powerful or more deeply connected to Hellboy than the Ogdru Jahad. They are the Lovecraftian set of dragons imprisoned deep in space who will bring about the end of the world and whose prison can be unlocked by Hellboy’s right hand. While they were rarely seen in the pages of Hellboy, their presence posed a constant threat and even left readers questioning whether Hellboy himself was a threat. Without the Ogdru Jahad, it’s difficult to understand the cosmic importance of this seemingly blue collar sort of hero.