Humanoids Takes Us Inside The Incal: The Deluxe Edition (Exclusive)

Humanoids has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look inside The Incal: The Deluxe Edition, part of their range of graphic novels based on thebest-selling Incal saga by Alejandro Jodorowsky and Mœbius. Today, the publisher will release The Incal: Psychoverse by Mark Russell and Yanick Paquette, the shocking and explosive prequel to the saga, which paves the way for the story seen in the upcoming backlist titles, including The Incal: The Deluxe Edition, Technopriests, and The Deluxe Megalex.

The Incal has remained a beloved work since its original publication, but has seen renewed attention over the last year or so, following the announcement that Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi will helm a movie adaptation of the story. Humanoids will be involved with that production, as well.

"The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long," said Waititi when the announcement was made. "I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do so."

Below, you can see our exclusive look inside of the upcoming The Incal Deluxe Edition, along with some pages from Psychoverse, which is in stores today. You can also see the official solicitation text for both books, which are available for order in both the bookstore market and direct market comic shops.

THE INCAL: PSYCHOVERSE: See on Amazon

November 15, 2022

Hardcover Trade

Mark Russell, Yanick Paquette, Alejandro Jodorowsky & Mœbius

In a shocking and explosive prequel to the legendary and best-selling INCAL saga, prepare to enter...the Psychoverse.



A realm made of pure potential and possibility known as the Psychoverse has declared war on all material reality, and the only ones who can save it are the deadly Metabaron, the swashbuckling Kill Wolfhead, and the bumbling John Difool.

THE INCAL: THE DELUXE EDITION: See on Amazon

November 15, 2022

Oversized Deluxe Edition

Alejandro Jodorowsky & Mœbius

A Special Edition Slipcase of the revered science fiction masterpiece from Alejandro Jodorowsky and Mœbius.



This Oversized Deluxe Edition is a treasure both for fans of this best-selling science fiction work and for art collectors alike. Its unique, streamlined design offers a luxury, cloth-bound hardcover of The Incal with gold-foil debossing, as well as a portfolio with two lithograph prints showcasing John Difool's iconic plummet down Suicide Alley in both color and black and white, highlighting Mœbius' exceptional linework—all housed inside a gorgeous slipcase with never-before-used cover art.