Patrick Horvath Stirs a Cuddly Murder Mystery in Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #3 (Exclusive)

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees is what happens when you mix Dexter with your favorite nursery rhymes. The new IDW Original comes from creator Patrick Horvath (Southbound), who is handling the writing and art on the series. The anthropomorphic citizens of Woodbrook are shaken when a teddy bear serial killer starts stalking and killing, which brings out the rivalry bug in fellow serial killer Samantha Strong. Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees follows Samantha as she searches for clues to stop the killing and save her idyllic town, and we have an exclusive preview of the next issue.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #3 by Patrick Horvath. It picks up with the Woodbrook Wanderer newspaper's frontpage headline, "Killer Strikes Again. Outspoken Local Figure Found Decapitated at Gruesome Scene." We then head to a local butcher shop, as three customers come in to place orders and gossip about the killings, and how the citizens are afraid to leave their homes. Horvath plays up the suspense with some carefully placed blood drops from the butcher's knife, as well as cutting through pounds of meat.

Patrick Horvath teases Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees

"This whole book is preoccupied with the secret lives we lead (sometimes hidden in plain sight)," Patrick Horvath told ComicBook.com. "With issue 3, Samantha's investigation unearths the secret life of another member of the community, and we also look at the very universal (and very unique!) impact of grief. Regardless of a killer's ability to process emotions, they share an extremely intimate relationship with all of the lives that are affected by their actions."

The series is part of the new IDW Originals line, which was announced back in April 2022 and headlined by titles from Scott Snyder, John Ridley, G. Willow Wilson, and more. "A year ago we gave ourselves a mission: to make IDW the destination for premier talent and rising stars," said Mark Doyle, at the time the editorial director of Originals. Doyle now holds the title of Co-Publisher alongside Tara McCrillis. "This is an unprecedented moment in IDW's history, and there's been a tremendous team effort from our creative and editorial teams and everyone at the company to develop a stellar slate of original stories—and we're having a blast doing it!"

The exclusive preview of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #3 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 7th.