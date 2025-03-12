Now Is the Perfect Time to Remake the Original FNAF Games

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series has been around for over a decade, with ten mainline titles, several spin-offs, various books, and a film adaptation. The cult-following behind the FNAF universe is huge, which is no surprise considering the massive success derived from players and Let’s Play YouTubers who dove into the original Five Nights at Freddy’s game in 2014. The media franchise has expanded to great lengths and the FNAF lore was just a few animatronics that creator Scott Cawthon had conjured up at first, but ended up bringing over 50 characters to life. Despite its ongoing popularity, though, let’s be honest: some of the early FNAF games should get a remade.

In 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s was one of the scariest games that capitalized on the fear of the unknown. It was a new take on horror that focused on providing an experience that we hadn’t seen before to this extent. If we think about games that feature murderous animatronics, there wasn’t anything like it before Cawthon’s experimental project. Nowadays, the series has grown into a more open-world immersive experience. which hasn’t been done in previous FNAF titles.

With this being said, some upgraded graphics and improvements to immersion could be a great way of reintroducing the previous FNAF video games to the next generation of consoles. Steel Wool Studios’ Secret of the Mimic is a huge example of how the series is bringing a new experience to players, as it hones in on the open-world experience but still values the horror genre that the series is known for. Sure, Help Wanted did bring the older games together in a nice package, but seeing how those games are still utilizing the older gameplay mechanics, it’s worth asking how the FNAF games would be if they were remade.

As much as these previous installments caused nightmares that haunted us over the years, much of the criticism from the early FNAF games was centered around the gameplay being repetitive. The battery and closing door mechanic changed with each iteration, but the basic system was still intact, leaving many being driven to the series based on the lore rather than the gameplay. It was a system that worked with the first installment, so it’s not a bad thing that the sequels kept that same formula. We’ve seen the later FNAF games like Sister Location and Security Breach, however, moving outside of the point-and-click genre to provide something new for the franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is the next movie installment in the series, which will be released on December 5th.

While it can be said that those two installments weren’t as well-received as the earlier titles, fans did appreciate the change in gameplay. If there were to be remakes for the first few installments in the FNAF series, it would feel more suitable to utilize the movement and puzzle-solving qualities of Sister Location rather than take on an open-world exploration experience like in Security Breach. Also, seeing how the lore aspect wasn’t particularly built into the titles until Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, it could make way to sneak in a few additional morsels of FNAF backstory to tie everything together. Help Wanted did create a refreshing way to play Five Nights at Freddy’s by bringing it to VR, so the experience itself isn’t the reasoning behind a remake, but it does send a sign that the structure can be built upon.

The current state of horror games has brought some incredible immersive experiences to the genre with titles like Still Wakes the Deep, Mouthwashing, and Alan Wake 2. The Five Nights at Freddy series has the necessary tools to bring the previous games up to the level of the industry’s standards today and there’s no doubt that they could fare well against other horror titles. With Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 coming to theaters this year, there is no better time to remake the series, given that its popularity will continue to grow. While it might not be a necessary step for the franchise, it could be a way to reinstate their terrifying grasp on the industry.