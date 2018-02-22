Image Expo 2018: 20+ New Series Announced

Image Comics today heralded the return of Image Expo, a one-day event in which the publisher of creator-owned comics touts its upcoming line of titles to retailers and fans.

Today’s event, which was live-streamed via Twitch, opened with a keynote from publisher Eric Stephenson about the state of the company before handing the floor over to the creators to introduce their new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Founding Image Comics partner Todd McFarlane promised a big year ahead for all things Spawn with five announcements. Medieval Spawn will be featured in a crossover with another major Image Comics character, Witchblade. Sam and Twitch will get a new eight-issue miniseries. The main Spawn series will become the longest-running independent comic of all time as of issue #301. He also announced the new Spawn Kills Everyone 2 and Misery spinoff series.

The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman introduced his new series Oblivion Song, which hits stands in March.

Rick Remender, the writer and co-creator of titles like Black Science and Deadly Class, announced a new title with the artist Bengal titled Death or Glory. The title was inspired by Remender’s cabin fever and his desire to take to the open road.

Deadpool writer Gerry Duggan and artist John McCrea announced Dead Rabbit. The series follows a hot-tempered mercenary named Martin Doobs and is influenced by the likes of Unforgiven, The Equalizer, and Robin Hood.

The former Batwoman team of JH Williams and Haden Blackman announced a new fantasy series titled Echolands. The tale is described as “mythic fiction” and a genre mashup about the end of the world.

These are just a few of the many titles that were announced at Image Expo 2018 earlier today. Keep reading to see all the new series that were revealed, along with promotional artwork, descriptions, and quotes provided by Image Comics.

‘Blackbird’ by Sam Humphries & Jen Bartel

Sam Humphries (Nightwing, Green Lantern) and Jen Bartel team up to co-create BLACKBIRD a modern fantasy story best described as Harry Potter meets Riverdale. It follows a young woman named Nina who discovers a neon-lit world of magic masters in Los Angeles. Now they’ve kidnapped her sister, and Nina is the only one who can save her.

“Blackbird is a labor of love, a coming of age story and beautiful people doing insane things with magic,” said Humphries.

The series launches from Image Comics in October 2018.

Rob Liefeld’s ‘Bloodstrike’ will feature story, art, and cover by Michel Fiffe

Michel Fiffe will write, draw, and color three exciting new issues of Bloodstrike. The Fiffe issues will also feature two backup stories by Chuck Forsman and Paul Maybury with pin-ups by Ed Piskor, Benjamin Marra, Andrew Maclean, and more!

In Michel Fiffe’s Bloodstrike: Brutalists, the creator of the indie hit COPRA shines a light on Image’s most extreme series and its groundbreaking carnage. Whether it’s the origin of our favorite undead strikeforce or solving the trail of mysteries that plague them, this mini-series picks up where the original title left off while introducing the concept to a new audience. Celebrate Bloodstrike’s take-no-prisoners legacy by looking forward as only the new wave of comic-auteurs can! Don’t “rub the blood”…drown in it.

‘Crowded’ by Christopher Sebela, Ted Brandt, Ro Stein & Triona Farrell

Sebela took to the stage and announced two new books today, one of which was Crowded, which he’s co-created with Ted Brandt and Ro Stein—a cynical send-up of the app economy and online grudges.

“Josh and I have been working on this book for a few years now in secret,” said Sebela. “Just waiting for the chance to unleash it on readers and we’re kinda freaking out that this thing we’ve put so much time and sweat into is really real and really good.”

In Crowded, a platform called Reapr allows anyone to crowdfund assassination attempts. The parody ignites when protagonist Charlie Ellison is forced to fend off a wave of hitmen with the help of a low-rate bodyguard.

The series launches in Summer 2018.

‘Dead Guy Fan Club’ by Annie Wu

Annie Wu introduced fans to the forthcoming Dead Guy Fan Club. In this new series, the founders of a rock star’s fan club reunite in adulthood to investigate the suspicious death of their hero and the involvement of an unhinged member of their old flock.

“I’m thrilled to be writing and illustrating a new series,” said Wu. “I can’t wait to share this weird little black comedy with everyone.”

The series launches from Image Comics in Fall 2018.

‘Dead Rabbit’ by Gerry Duggan & John McCrea

Dead Rabbit is a new ongoing series from writer Gerry Duggan (Deadpool) and artist John McCrea (Hitman) team up with colorist Mike Spicer in a rackous series about Martin Dobbs, a hot-tempered, foul-mouthed former mercenary and gun-for-hire who’s forced out of retirement with predictably funny and violent results. With shades of Unforgiven, The Equalizer and Robin Hood.

“Gerry Duggan! John McCrea! The peaches and cream of comics—though I’m not sure who’s the peach…,” said McCrea. “Anyway, this comic has Gerry’s and my heart and soul poured into it, pick it up, you will love yourself forever for doing so…”

The series launches from Image Comics in Summer 2018.

‘Death or Glory’ by Rick Remender & Bengal

Fan favorite Rick Remender (Seven to Eternity, Deadly Class) teams up with brilliant French superstar Bengal to bring fans a high speed convoy crime thriller rocketing across the American West that examines our dwindling freedoms and the price paid by those who fight for an untethered life on the open road.

Meet Glory, raised free in a convoy, off the grid, amid the last men and women truckers fighting automation to continue living the American mythology of the open road.

Now, in order to pay for her beloved, dying Father’s surgery, Glory has three days to pull off a four dangerous cross country heists with mob killers, crooked cops and a psycho ex-husband all out to bring her in or die trying.

“Rick and I have been preparing something for years now, it was a privilege to get to work with him, and an even greater one to take the time to develop something together,” Bengal. “I’m very proud to finally present what we’ve been cooking! I hope readers will enjoy this story as much as we loved doing those pages.”

The series launches from Image Comics in May 2018.

‘Echolands’ by J.H. Williams & Haden Blackman

J.H. Williams (Sandman: Overture, Batwoman) and Haden Blackman (Elektra, Batwoman) team up with colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Todd Klein for an all-new mythic fiction genre mash-up series in ECHOLANDS, a tale where the last war on Earth starts with Hope’s sticky fingers…

“Echolands has been in development for years, bubbling in the background as we worked on other projects,” said Blackman. “But it’s a world and a cast of characters that has always drawn us back, and we’re so grateful to be able to finally get the book out into the world.”

On a world that has forgotten its own history, the key to excavating the past is in the hands of a young thief who must escape a vengeful wizard and his unstoppable golem.

The series will be coming soon from Image Comics.

‘Farmhand’ by Rob Guillory

Rob Guillory (Chew) returns to both write and draw an all-new series in, Farmhand.

Farmhand follows Ezekiel Jenkins, a family man and new agrarian who returns to his family fields—but these nightmarish crops give a new meaning to ear of corn and fingerling potatoes.

“This is a story that’s been very near and dear to me for quite some time, and I’m absolutely thrilled to finally announce it,” said Guillory. “I can’t wait to introduce readers to the wonderful and horrific world of Farmhand.”

Farmhand launches from Image Comics in July 2018.

‘Jook Joint’ by Tee Franklin & Maria Nguyen

Fresh off the buzz for Bingo Love‘s release on Valentine’s Day, Franklin took to the stage to announce a new project with Image Comics—Jook Joint—with Maria Nguyen.

Jook Joint is a 5-issue time-period horror miniseries about a brothel/jazz club exposing the social evils of racism, rape, domestic violence, and inequality.

Because of its subject matter, Jook Joint is set to launch in October 2018, in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Franklin and Nguyen will work with Image Comics on coordinating special charity variants to benefit Joyful Heart, a non-profit founded by Mariska Hargitay which places focus on healing, education and advocacy.

“As a domestic violence survivor, this is a story I’ve been working on for years. It’s been extremely cathartic and therapeutic. It was important for me to have an artist who understood what Jook Joint meant to me, before inviting them to embark on this journey with me,” said Franklin. “I appreciate that Image Comics has allowed me to tackle this subject matter, in addition to working with us on charity variants for Mariska Hargitay’s Healing Heart foundation. I now have an opportunity to use my talents to help survivors like myself. People have helped me when I was going through a rough time in my life and now I want to give back.”

‘The Last Seige’ by Landry Q. Walker & Justin Greenwood

Bestselling creators Landry Q. Walker (Danger Club, Supergirl Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade) and Justin Greenwood (The Fuse, Stumptown) team up for an all-new, ongoing medieval war story, inspired by the storytelling structure of classic Spaghetti Westerns.

“For years I have wanted to tell a medieval war story, one that pulls away from the fantasy elements the genre is so often saddled with,” said Walker. “Swords, castles, and rage, all in a world where life is cheap. No other frills or distractions. Seeing this book come to print is a moment I have looked forward to for a long, long time.”

Greenwood added: “Fast, gritty and full of action—I’d been looking for a book to really cut loose on and this project came along at the perfect time. I haven’t drawn this much dirt or blood in a long time and loving every minute of it.”

The series launches from Image Comics in Summer 2018.

‘Leviathan’ by John Layman, Nick Pitarra, & Mike Garland

Eisner-award winning, New York Times bestselling writer John Layman (Chew) is back, teaming up with New York Times bestselling artist Nick Pitarra (The Manhattan Projects) and colorist extraordinaire Mike Garland in the all new, ongoing series—that’s Godzilla by way of black magic—in Leviathan.

In Leviathan, a group millennials try to do a black magic ritual for laughs and end up summoning a demonic giant monster determined to kill them all.

Leviathan is coming this summer to Image Comics.

Medieval Spawn and Witchblade crossover miniseries

This May release is a re-teaming of two of Image’s most popular original characters.

The new mini-series is written by Brian Holguin with art by Brian Haberlin with 32 full pages of story and art will also feature a special augmented reality cover for only $2.99.

Fan favorites Spawn and Witchblade together for the first time in two decades!

‘Spawn Kills Everyone 2’ (mini-series)

Due to the wonderful success of the one-shot, Todd McFarlane is creating along with Will Robson a four part mini-series that has our childish Spawn giving birth to hundreds of smaller Spawn babies who take his “kill list” and try to help out their new father.

‘Misery’ (new ongoing monthly series)

In the wake of the #MeToo scandals arises a teenage hero who is tired of being pushed around and abused by the actions of others. This new character, Misery, will help out those innocent people who have been victimized by the evil that is spread across the entire planet.

Stories will go global as Misery tries to discover exactly how to control her powers and how to make others feel her…misery.

‘Spawn’ (ongoing monthly title)

Comic Industry’s longest running independent title continues its march towards its 300th issue as well as tying into the upcoming movie that McFarlane is writing and directing with Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions.

The comic Spawn is setting the stage to flush out some of his biggest enemies that he has locked on earth. He will come face to face with the Clown, Overt-Kill and an all-new Violator.

‘Sam and Twitch: True Detectives’ (8-part minseries)

Detective “Twitch” Williams will be the main focus in the new full-length film about to go into production and he will be introduced to a whole new audience with his appearance in the Spawn film.

All eight issues have already been completed and will be released close to the film’s announcement and trailers. Much like The Walking Dead, new viewers will be drawn to the stories and characters they will be seeing on the big screen and also a potential new TV series.

Netflix’s Millarworld Titles Launch With ‘The Magic Order’

Comics titan Mark Millar (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kick-Ass, Hit-Girl, Jupiter’s Legacy) announced that Netflix’s forthcoming Millarworld titles will be published by Image Comics, beginning with his first new project, The Magic Order. The Magic Order will feature art by Olivier Coipel (Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and is planned as a six-issue miniseries.

We live in a world where we’ve never seen a monster, and The Magic Order is the reason we sleep safely in our beds. Magic meets the Mob in The Magic Order as five families of magicians—sworn to protect our world for generations—must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day, they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness…unless the darkness gets them first.

The series will launch from Image Comics in Summer 2018.

‘Oblivion Song’ by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici

Image Comics partner Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta) took to the stage to show off the Oblivion Song #1 trailer for a sneak peek at what’s in store for fans on Wednesday, March 7th when the new series hits stores.

‘Proxima Centauri’ by Farel Dalrymple

Farel Dalrymple returns with an all-new, six-issue miniseries full of psychedelic-science-fantasy-action drama in Proxima Centauri.

Proxima Centauri follows the teenage adventurer Sherwood Presley Breadcoat, “The Scientist” Duke Herzog, Dr. EXT the Time Traveller, M. Parasol, Shakey the Space Wizard, and Dhog Dahog. Sherwood is looking for escape from the spectral dimensional space zone and a way back to earth and his brother.

The miniseries will launch in June 2018.

‘The Red Hook Vol. 1: New Brooklyn’ by Dean Haspiel

Emmy and Ringo Award winner Dean Haspiel brings The Red Hook to print for the first time.

The Red Hook is a super-thief who is bequeathed the Omni-Fist of altruism and is transformed into a superhero against his will or he will die a year after a sentient Brooklyn’s heart is broken and physically secedes from America to form New Brooklyn.

The graphic novel will hit stores in June 2018.

‘Shanghai Red’ by Christopher Sebela & Joshua Hixon

Christopher Sebela and Joshua Hixson team up for a turn of the century revenge thriller Shanghai Red, a story that stretches from the deck of a boat outside Shanghai to the bleak streets (and the secret tunnels beneath them) of Portland, Oregon. A violent journey of vengeance, identity and family.

“Josh and I have been working on this book for a few years now in secret, just waiting for the chance to unleash it on readers and we’re kinda freaking out that this thing we’ve put so much time and sweat into is really real and really good,” said Sebela.

The series launches from Image Comics in June 2018.

‘Son of Hitler’ OGN by Anthony Del Col & Jeff McComsey

Acclaimed writer Anthony Del Col (Assassin’s Creed, Kill Shakespeare), New York Times bestselling cartoonist Jeff McComsey (FUBAR), and newcomer Geoff Moore come together for an action-packed, original graphic novel, Son of Hitler.

The never-before-told story of Adolf Hitler’s secret child and how this son was the key to ending World War II is now revealed in this audacious graphic novel based upon one of history’s most intriguing rumors.

“Like any top secret mission, Son of Hitler involved meticulous planning, maps, secret meetings and the twisting of arms,” said Del Col. “So now that our mission has finally been revealed we can get around to the execution of it. And by execution, I mean the planned execution of Adolf Hitler.”

In 1943 Nazi-occupied France a rogue British S.O.E. agent recruits a young baker’s assistant for a dangerous mission by sharing with him a revelation no one would ever want to hear: he is the biological son of Adolf Hitler.

The original graphic novel will hit stores in May 2018.

Unnatural by Mirka Andolfo

Mirka Andolfo brings hit Italian comic title, Contro Natura, to Image Comics in an English translated fantasy erotica title, Unnatural.

Leslie is a simple pig girl, she loves sushi and she is trapped in a job that she hates. She lives with Trish, her best friend. In her world, which is full of anthropomorphic creatures, the government interferes in the personal lives of its citizens, up to the point of allowing only relationships between individuals of the same race. The transgressors are punished. They are accused of being… unnatural! Leslie dreams of something different for herself. But these dreams are becoming dangerous, especially because they feature a mysterious wolf. And, when she wakes up, she thinks that she is being watched…

The series will launch in July 2018.

‘The Weatherman’ by Jody LeHeup & Nathan Fox

Writer Jody LeHeup (SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER), Eisner Award-nominated artist Nathan Fox (DMZ, HAUNT, Dark Reign: Zodiac), and Eisner Award-winning colorist Dave Stewart (Hellboy, RUMBLE) merge to form an unstoppable sci-fi tour de force with THE WEATHERMAN!

Local weatherman and fun-loving amnesiac Nathan Bright was just a normal guy living the good life on terraformed Mars. But the past Nathan didn’t know he had comes back to murder him when he’s accused of carrying out the worst terrorist attack in human history—an event that wiped out nearly the entire population of Earth.

Confused, terrified, and ill-prepared for life as the galaxy’s most wanted man, Nathan’s fate lies in the hands of Amanda Cross, the disavowed government agent assigned to his case. Together the unlikely duo will have to rely on each other as they battle their way through the solar system in search of the truth buried in Nathan’s lost memory…and the key to stopping the real enemy from carrying out a second extinction-level attack.

“Series artist Nathan Fox’s work on The Weatherman will hit you like a bolt of lightning,” said LeHeup. “Vicious and vital, it’s high energy for even higher stakes. There simply aren’t comics more beautiful than this.”

Fox added: “Before I even finished Jody’s first script I knew I had to tell this story. The Weatherman is one of the most inspired, relevant, and human stories I’ve ever had the privilege of contributing to and I absolutely cannot wait for people to read it.”

A full-throttle, widescreen, science fiction epic about the damage we do in the name of justice and what it truly means to be redeemed…

The series will launch in June 2018.

‘What’s the Furthest Place From Here?’ by Matthew Rosenberg & Tyler Boss

The critically-acclaimed, breakout creative team behind 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, Tyler Boss & Matthew Rosenberg come to Image Comics for a new series, What’s the Furthest Place From Here?

“I’m really excited to be making my Image Comics debut with a book that is very personal to me,” said Rosenberg. “And I’m thrilled to do it with Tyler, who I can barely tolerate as a person, but is a brilliant artist and collaborator. Together we’re working to make a book that we hope will impact people the same way so many of our favorite comics have impacted us over the years.”

What’s the Furthest Place From Here? tells the story of a gang of young punks getting lost in the wasteland of America. After their youngest member disappears their quest to find her may put them in a fight to survive against the most deadly terrain, the most dangerous gangs, and maybe even each other. Or maybe not. Either way, they’re going to find out how the world ended.

Boss added: “The story and world Matthew and myself have built is dense and (hopefully) exciting. I’ve never felt more creatively charged and I’ve been putting that energy into every page. I hope that old man Rosenberg can keep up.”

It launches in November 2018.