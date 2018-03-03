Exclusive Preview – Zane Becomes The Prime Suspect In Incognegro: Renaissance #2

Zane is able to get into places others can’t, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t in danger.

Unfortunately in Incognegro: Renaissance #2 he’ll have to push his worries aside if he hopes to keep himself out of a murder investigation, as a witness is pegging him as the main suspect. That’s not the case of course, but it will be a tall task to convince the witness that he’s innocent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get an exclusive preview of the upcoming issue in the gallery and in the image below.

Incognegro: Renaissance #2 is written by Mat Johnson with art by Warren Pleece. The series is edited by Karen Berger, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“Cub reporter Zane Pinchback almost witnessed a murder. Now, the only true witness thinks he’s the prime suspect. What could she be hiding? Zane will have to go ”incognegro” and sneak into a Harlem jazz club to track down the truth. In a time when looks could kill . . . Zane’s skin is the only thing keeping him alive.”

Incognegro: Renaissance #2 hits comic stores on March 7. You can find the official description for Incognegro: Renaissance #1 below.

“When a black writer is found dead at a scandalous interracial party in 1920s’ New York, Harlem’s cub reporter Zane Pinchback is the only one determined to solve the murder. Zane must go “Incognegro” for the first time, using his light appearance to pass as a white man to find the true killer, in this prequel miniseries to the critically acclaimed Vertigo graphic novel, now available in a special new 10th Anniversary Edition.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7266]

“With a cryptic manuscript as his only clue, and a mysterious and beautiful woman as the murder’s only witness, Zane finds himself on the hunt through the dark and dangerous streets of “roaring twenties” Harlem in search for justice.”

“A page-turning thriller of racial divide, INCOGNEGRO: RENAISSANCE explores segregation, secrets and self-image as our race-bending protagonist penetrates a world where he feels stranger than ever before.”