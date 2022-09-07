InterPop Comics Reveals New Preview of The Rejects #2 (Exclusive)

InterPop expanded their ever-growing Emergents Universe with The Rejects, and now we've got an exclusive preview of InterPop's upcoming The Rejects #2. The Rejects spotlights a group of superpowered teen runaways and is written by Alex Segura and Chantelle Aimee Osman, with artwork by Adrian Gutierrez, colors by Wil Quintana, and letters by Sal Cipriano. The new issue will feature a main cover by Gutirrez and Quintana as well as a variant cover by Lucas Meyer, and you can check out the full preview and looks at both covers starting on the next slide.

You can pick up The Rejects #2 right here, and if you want to give the series' first issue a chance you can read that for free right here. You can also find the Issuu version here, and you can find the official description for The Rejects #2 below.

The Rejects #2

Cowriters: Alex Segura and Chantelle Aimée Osman

Artist: Adrián Gutiérrez

Colorist: Wil Quintana

Letterer: Sal Cipriano

Cover: Adrian Gutiérrez and Wil Quintana

Variant covers: Lucas Meyer

Issue synopsis: When the shocking true identity of Young Zeroth is revealed, divisions form in the Rejects team and members turn against each other. Can the group stand united against their enemies? Find out in THE REJECTS #2! Featuring cowriters Alex Segura and Chantelle Aimée Osman, artist Adrián Gutiérrez, colorist Wil Quintana, and letterer Sal Cipriano.

You can find the official description for the full series below.

"The Rejects focuses on a group of at-risk Emergent youth struggling for acceptance, even in a city where Emergents live fully integrated among its residents. Kindler, an Emergent teen who can fly, built the Rejects as a family for anyone who's been tossed aside. Society may have rejected them, but this tight-knit group welcomes everyone. Now, with #ZoeMG's angry twin brother, Makeshift, taking over the leadership of the Rejects, this open-door policy is about to

get seriously tested."

InterPop is a Web3-based digital entertainment company, and the Emergents Universe also includes The Nine and #ZoeMG.