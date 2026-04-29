You Can Finally Buy DC’s Most Controversial Comic 37 Years Later

Swamp Thing has always been a character that teetered on the edge of what was considered clean. By that, I mean that his stories have always been rooted in the supernatural and religious in a way that is sure to make the most squeamish of readers cry havoc. More so than perhaps any other character, he’s been used to explore the questions of what our belief systems are and what they could be. His archenemy, Anton Arcane, literally returned from Hell every other issue in his New Earth runs. Swamp Thing has been to Heaven, Hell, and everywhere in between, but one such story was deemed to have gone too far.

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Rick Veitch’s run on Swamp Thing (1982) was cut short when he submitted a script where the titular character, lost in time, would meet Jesus Christ. DC rejected the script for being too inflammatory, but now, after thirty-seven years, the comic that never got to see the light of day is finally here. Veitch’s vision is finally coming to fruition, and we can definitely say for sure that this comic is a whole lot less offensive than DC led us to believe. Swamp Thing 1989 #1, the first of four issues, is officially here.

Swamp Thing on a Journey Into Metaphysics and Mythology

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This story, titled “The Morning of the Magician,” saw the time-displaced Swamp Thing travel to the morning of Good Friday, just before Jesus was arrested by the Roman guards and put to death. It intermixed scenes of Swamp Thing observing the holy and historic figure with scenes of the Three Wise Men, reimagined as sorcerers of evil, summoning the demon Belial to destroy Jesus. The demon has his son possess the Silver Age hero Golden Centurion, who led the charge to arrest Jesus. In the end, the holy man freed Golden Centurion of his possession, creating the demon hero we know as Etrigan, and sent Swamp Thing on his way.

This story, frankly, is about as respectful a comic as you could ask from DC, especially in the ‘80s. It neither pushes nor condemns Christianity, but instead makes the case that Jesus was good and explains the existence of pre-established items in the DC Universe, such as the Holy Grail. This is in no way any more offensive a comic than something like “The Killer of Saints” storyline, which is far, far worse in every regard. Swamp Thing 1989 is a fun comic that tackles its subject matter with respect and care, and entertains the entire way.

Is it a perfect comic? No, but it’s definitely one that deserved to be published, and I am happy to say that fans can finally get their hands on this wonderful issue. If nothing else, Rick Veitch deserves to complete his storyline. Too often, great comics and stories never get to reach completion. This is the instance where the comic got the justice it deserves. That alone deserves to be celebrated. It’s not every day that a run nearly forty years in the making hits a new stride, so we should definitely lend it our attention.

Swamp Thing 1989 #1 is on sale now!

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