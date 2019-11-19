It’s All Hands on Deck in Invisible Kingdom #7 (Exclusive)

Things aren’t exactly looking great for the Sundog and the rest of the crew in Dark Horse Comics‘ Invisible Kingdom #7, as they’ve been captured by Captain Turo and his gang of pirates. While they figure out their next move, Turo’s gang is distracted by a stranded ship outside of the Junk Ring, which they view as easy prey and ripe with supplies. It all seems pretty straightforward, but as you can see in our exclusive preview, it’s anything but, and the ship eventually finds itself heavily damaged and about to crash directly into the Junk Ring, and you can get an up-close look at the issue in our exclusive preview starting on the next slide.

With their lives on the line, it’s all hands on deck, and they’ll have to pull their resources and skills together in hopes that the ship and the people inside can make it through the Junk Ring in one piece. It’s a tall order, but we think they can make it happen. You can find the official description for Invisible Kingdom #7 below.

Writer: G. Willow Wilson

Artist: Christian Ward

Colorist: Christian Ward

Editor: Karen Berger

Cover Artist: Christian Ward

“The Sundog has been captured by pirates, with Grix and the crew at the mercy of its black-hearted captain Turo. When a disabled Lux ship is found stranded in the junk rings, it becomes the Riveters’ next target . . . and the Sundog is dragged along for the increasingly treacherous ride.”

Battle Stations

The Riveteers

Crash Course

Brace For Impact