Iron Fist: Marvel Teases “Tragic Turn” for Danny Rand’s Return

The Immortal Iron Fist may soon be immortal no more. Danny Rand first appeared in the pages of Marvel Premiere #15 in 1974, and he’ll soon receive a hearty celebration in the form of Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1. Though such an occasion would typically call for a jubilee, the House of Ideas is teasing a “tragic turn” for the Protector of K’un-Lun. With the oversized one-shot featuring stories from every point in time, the publisher notes it Danny Rand’s that will be most tragic. What that tragic turn has yet to be seen, other than the fact it will appear in one of the comic’s five stories.

“Ever since I saw Danny Rand in those green and yellows, I was a fan—not just because we shared a name, but because that look was so iconic!” Marvel editor Danny Khazem shared of the anniversary issue. “So to be able to work on this issue with all of these talented creators is a huge honor and pleasure. Danny’s story has spanned five decades, but the legacy of the Iron Fist spans MILLIONS of years! And this issue dares to be the next step in not only the future of Danny Rand, but the future of the entire Iron Fist lore! Strap in as this is just the beginning!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is Finn Jones returning as Iron Fist?

With some actors returning to their Marvel roles in the MCU, namely Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, it has yet to be seen if Iron Fist star Finn Jones will be one of those who receive a callback. When we spoke with the actor in 2022, he told ComicBook he’d love to play the Sworn Enemy of the Hand once more.

“I would love to continue playing that character. I think there’s a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series,” Jones said at the time. ” I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it’s a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I’d love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be.”

Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Disney+.