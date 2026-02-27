2 Years On, King Kong’s Last MonsterVerse Fight Just Got Even Cooler

Kong’s most recent trip to the DC Universe just put an impressive spin on the Titan’s last fight in the MonsterVerse. For those who haven’t been following the epic franchise, the last time Kong was seen on the big screen was in the 2024 film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In that movie, Kong discovered a tribe of apes like him survived in the Hollow Earth, led by the cruel Skar King. Kong did battle with the Skar King in the film’s epic finale, aided by a powerful augmentation known as the B.E.A.S.T. Glove.

Interestingly enough, DC has decided to utilize elements of the previous MonsterVerse film for its most recent collaboration with the franchise. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 sees the two worlds collide once more, this time with the Justice League, as well as the Suicide Squad, venturing to the MonsterVerse. All hell has broken loose as King Ghidorah has rallied other Titans from the surface and the Hollow Earth, including the Skar King and his subordinate, Shimo. As war begins, Skar King is getting a rematch with his old foe, but Kong is getting a helping hand.

Green Lantern Arms Kong to the Teeth for Final Fight with Skar King

In Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #7 by Brian Buccellato, Christian Duce, Luis Guerrero, and Tyler Smith, Kong rises up from the Hollow Earth, just in time to see the Skar King arrive on the battlefield. Tensions are high as Kong remains defiant against Skar King, who commands his army to kill Kong and anyone who stands against King Ghidorah. Speaking of, Ghidorah and Rodan are in the middle of ripping apart Martian Manhunter, who has transformed into a Titan of his own (and not faring very well). Thankfully, Green Lantern comes in with an assist.

Hal generates a construct of the fear entity Parallax, which does decent damage against Skar King’s army. The tide starts to turn a bit more in the heroes’ favor, but they still need Godzilla on their side, who is still in the middle of recovering from his last fight. Thankfully, Mister Terrific and Batman bring Godzilla together with Mothra to accelerate his healing process and get him back into fighting condition. And not a moment too soon, as the Titans are ganging up on Kong and withstanding everything that the heroes throw at them.

Things quickly turn in the heroes’ favor as Godzilla’s firepower easily dispatches the lesser Titans. Batman is able to even things out with Skar King by destroying the crystal that allows him to control Shimo. Without Shimo backing Skar King up, Kong is able to focus his attention on his bitter enemy. Jordan notes that he can’t give Kong a Green Lantern ring (like last time), but he can do the next best thing: Arming Kong with construct armor and a mace. In an instant, Skar King falls to Kong’s new weaponry, as the Titan bashes his rival mercilessly.

Kong’s Green Lantern Weapons Are Just That Much Cooler Than the B.E.A.S.T. Glove

Now, when I saw Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, I loved seeing Kong get the B.E.A.S.T. Glove. It helped keep him in the fight after Shimo’s frost attacks nearly destroyed his arm and really helped Kong pack a punch in his last bout with the Skar King. Not to mention it looked pretty damn cool. But at the end of the day, the B.E.A.S.T. Glove was fairly limited in its functionality. It could never compare to the quasi-mystical power of a Green Lantern construct.

The only real disappointment was that Kong didn’t get to wield a Power Ring again, like in the previous crossover. Still, Hal Jordan was a real pal, arming Kong, knowing he could make great use of any weapons he was given. Seriously, the fight between Skar King and Kong in New Empire lasted quite a while. But the moment Kong is given a giant, glowing green mace? The Titan makes mincemeat of Skar King in seconds (understandable given a mace is objectively a better weapon than a high-powered gauntlet).

I love these kinds of crossovers because only in a comic can you have the Eighth Wonder of the World get a power-up from a superhero like Green Lantern and have it work. While it’s a bit more fantastic than the Titan-populated franchise, seeing Kong with Green Lantern armor and weapons takes the kind of over-the-top ridiculous things I love about the MonsterVerse with a nice dash of superhero spectacle. I don’t know if the powers that be have a third crossover in mind, but I sincerely hope we get to see Kong with a Power Ring one more time.

What do you think about Green Lantern giving Kong an upgrade?