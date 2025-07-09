Marvel Reboots the X-Men, Reveals Major Changes for Spider-Man, Avengers and More

An upcoming X-Men event is changing the entire Marvel Universe. We’re approaching the 30th anniversary of Age of Apocalypse, a seminal event that took over the X-Men line and introduced a dystopian timeline where Professor Charles Xavier was dead, Magneto led the X-Men, and Apocalypse ruled the world. Marvel has been teasing Age of Revelation ever since X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse revealed that Doug Ramsey will follow in Apocalypse’s footsteps, and now we have our first details on what that will look like. In true Age of Apocalypse fashion, the X-Men line will be replaced by all-new titles that also include Spider-Man, Avengers, Deadpool, and more.

Age of Revelation is a new status quo that takes X-Men storytelling 10 years into the future, where the world has been reborn in the image of the heir to Apocalypse: Doug Ramsey, aka Revelation. After being welcomed onto Cyclops’ X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It’s a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld.

Everything kicks off with X-Men: Age of Revelation #0 by Jed MacKay and Humberto Ramos. It’s a prelude one-shot that reveals how this new status quo came to be. That will be followed by October’s X-Men: Age of Revelation Overture #1 by MacKay and Ryan Stegman, an alpha issue that takes over the current X-Men line of comics for the foreseeable future. Included in Age of Revelation are titles like Amazing X-Men, Unbreakable X-Men, and Expatriate X-Men, as well as titles that impact the wider Marvel Universe like Radioactive Spider-Man, X-Vengers, and Iron and Frost.

“Enter… the Age of Revelation!” writer Jed MacKay said. “I’m extremely excited to be at the center of this event — we’re traveling to the alien future of the Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one. We’ve been exploring a whole world, and it’s been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own!”

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Next Week!

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

Marvel states that official series announcements for Age of Revelation will be announced next week, so we should expect to find out who the creative teams are, as well as descriptions of each series. But looking at the logos above, we can take a wild guess that Binary will feature Captain Marvel, Mister Sinister will be involved in Sinister’s Six, Undeadpool will star Deadpool, Iron and Frost will return to the romance between Iron Man and Emma Frost, and Laura Kinney: Sabretooth reimagines Wolverine’s daughter as his fiercest enemy.

