It’s Kang vs Doom in Kang The Conqueror #3 Preview (Exclusive)

Marvel is delivering the definitive origin story for one of its most powerful villains in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carlos Magno’s Kang the Conqueror series, and now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the epic confrontation unfolding in issue #3. We’ve seen Kang take his destiny and fate into his own hands, but that goes for Young Kang as well, who follows his future self to the place where the Kang we know battled the Avengers for the first time. The Avengers are the least of either Kang’s worries though with Doctor Doom around, and you can get a tease of that battle in the exclusive preview below.

Doom isn’t too keen on anyone messing with his timeline, least of all someone who fancies himself as influential and powerful as Kang, and he’s more than up to the task of dispatching the would-be Conqueror of time before he even really gets started.

The preview also reveals Apocalypse on the first page taking some interest, while the second page showcases that classic Avengers battle. The third page is all Doom vs Kang, and you can check out the full preview in the images above and below.

“Time may mean nothing to Kang, but Kang means everything to us. This is the book we’ve been wanting to write for years,” Lanzing said. “It’s a total dream come true for Collin and I to be making our Marvel debut – we’re best friends who first met through a mutual love of Young Avengers, Runaways, and Ultimate Spider-Man. But to make our first mark with a character as storied as Kang the Conqueror, on a very personal pitch we never in a million years thought would be greenlit, is a genuine honor. Carlos Magno is delivering jaw-dropping work that recalls the exacting detail and operatic emotion of Kang’s co-creator Jack Kirby. We’re genuinely stunned by every new page. Add the brilliant colors by Espen Grundetjern, letters by the Marvel master Joe Caramanga, and the insightful leadership of our editor Alanna Smith, and you’ve got a team worthy of one of Marvel’s greatest unsung characters.”

“Kang has been a nefarious force in the Marvel Universe nearly as long as it’s existed, but the true crime here is that he’s never had a solo series. The fact that we’re the ones who get to bring Kang’s complete story to life for the first time is an incredible honor,” Kelly added. “KANG THE CONQUEROR isn’t just an origin story; this is a life story. When young and jaded Nathaniel Richards discovers the ancient lair of his Latvarian ancestor Victor Von Doom, his life is changed forever by a man he should never have met – KANG HIMSELF! From the last days of the Cretaceous to the war-torn world of Jack Kirby’s year 4,000 – from ancient Egypt to the stars themselves – KANG THE CONQUEROR is a story that unpacks the told – and untold – moments of Kang’s life through a human lens. Powered by his love of the enigmatic Ravonna Renslayer, and fueled by the hatred of who he will become, this is a cross-time epic for everyone who has ever rejected who they were supposed to be.”

You can find the official description for Kang the Conqueror #3 below.

“Young Kang stalks his future self to the site of his first major battle with the Avengers, hoping to change the course of his destiny once and for all. But the fate of the villainous Doctor Doom has long been entwined with Kang’s-and no one interferes with Victor Von Doom’s timeline but Victor Von Doom.

It’s Kang vs. Kang vs. Doom-with the future of the universe on the line!”

Kang the Conqueror hits comic stores and digital platforms on October 13th.

