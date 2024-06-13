Jason Aaron Guides Uncle Scrooge Into His First Marvel Comics Adventure (Exclusive)

Uncle Scrooge is about to go on one of his wildest adventures yet. Scrooge McDuck is known for captivating audiences young and old, and is one of a number of iconic Disney characters that transcends generations. But something that he's never done in his illustrious career is headline a Marvel Comic... until now. Thor and Avengers writer Jason Aaron is being joined by a host of Disney comic book artists to tackle Uncle Scrooge and his supporting characters in a new one-shot titled Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime. This will mark the first time that Marvel is publishing a comic starring Uncle Scrooge, and it will blend the stylish adventures that have become synonymous with Scrooge McDuck with Marvel's patented storytelling. ComicBook spoke to Jason Aaron via email about Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1, where we asked Aaron about how he went about crafting a multiverse tale featuring Uncle Scrooge, the new villain the Scrooge-Above-All, DuckTales fandom and the family dynamic with Donald Duck and the nephews Huey, Duey, and Louie, the Disney artists he's collaborating with, following in the footsteps of Disney storyteller Don Rosa, and more. We can also exclusively reveal the first look at preview pages for Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime #1, which goes on sale Wednesday, June 19th. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Uncle Scrooge in the Multiverse of Madness ComicBook: As a fan of the original DuckTales animated series growing up, it's a joy to see Scrooge McDuck in the center of a multiverse adventure. How did you approach taking this iconic Disney character and putting him and his family inside a multiversal saga that's usually associated with the Marvel Universe? Jason Aaron: Yeah, I loved DuckTales too. The original series and the recent reimagining. But this is very much a story that's inspired first and foremost by the rich history of Uncle Scrooge in the comics. In particular my love of Don Rosa's incredible work with the character. So I wanted to do something that celebrated Scrooge McDuck as the greatest adventure hero in comics history, while also putting a sort of Marvel spin on it. And I could look back to my own work on THOR for inspiration in terms of having a character team-up with other versions of himself for an adventure across time and space.

Scrooge-Above-All What is Uncle Scrooge's opinion of the Scrooge-Above-All? Is he more concerned that this Scrooge variant has evil intentions, or does he see a little too much of himself in the Scrooge-Above-All? I think you'll have to read the story for that answer. The nefarious version of Scrooge at the heart of this story is a character who's origin goes back to Carl Barks' Christmas on Bear Mountain, the very first Uncle Scrooge story. His life just went in a very different direction after those events.

The DuckTales crew Can you touch on the dynamic that Donald Duck, Huey, Duey, and Louie bring to The Infinity Dime? Seeing them all interact with their uncle always leads to some hijinks. Yeah, Donald and the nephews all make appearances here, as they've always been an important part of Scrooge's adventures during his wealthiest days. But Scrooge's life was actually filled with mind-blowing adventures before he ever met them or amassed his fortune. The sort of two-fisted, globe-trotting tales that Don Rosa compiled as part of his legendary Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck stories. And you'll see references to those amazing stories here, along with some of my other favorite Scrooge tales from the past.

Disney artists How has it been collaborating with the lineup of heralded Disney comic book artists? They're an amazing crew of talented artists, one and all, all veterans of the legendary Disney comics scene in Italy. Paolo Motttura, Francesco D'Ippolito with Lucio De Giuseppe, Alessandro Pastrovicchio, Vitale Mangiatordi and Giada Perissinotto. These are the keepers of the flame, in terms of Scrooge and his world, as they've kept those characters alive and vibrant in comics for years now.

