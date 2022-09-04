James Gunn Praises Tom King and Mitch Gerads DC Series Strange Adventures

James Gunn has been working very hard on projects in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the SC Extended Universe. The director has released two DC Comics projects within the last year with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn is also in the middle of post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it seems as if the director has had time to check out some comic books. He took to Twitter to praise the Strange Adventures comic that was created by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. You can check out his tweet below.

"This is a freaking masterpiece & I can't believe I waited so long to read it (especially after loving @TomKingTK & @MitchGerads Mister Miracle)," Gunn wrote. "This is the best, most complex and yet elegant, "superhero" story I've read in years."

Gunn followed up his previous film, The Suicide Squad, with a spin-off series based on the film's Peacemaker character that was played by John Cena. After the series had a successful first season on HBO Max, the director moved on to filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he recently wrapped. Gunn previously revealed that he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker's second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn's tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn confirmed with Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5th, 2023!

