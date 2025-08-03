Jimmy Olsen’s 5 Craziest Relationships

Jimmy Olsen is Superman’s best pal, and much like the Man of Steel, he’s had his fair share of crazy adventures over the years. We finally got a comics accurate depiction of Jimmy on the silver screen with James Gunn’s Superman, where it depicted him as a ladies magnet to the highest degree. While this confused people who don’t know his character all that well, any true Jimmy Olsen fan knows that the ginger photographer attracts women like there’s no tomorrow. He has had a lot, and I mean a lot, of ladies try to woo him over the years — and some of those relationships have been pretty wild.

Here are five of the weirdest relationships Jimmy ever got tangled up in. Some of them might surprise you.

1) Power Girl

Jimmy Olsen may be Superman’s best friend, but he once had eyes for the alternate reality version of the Man of Tomorrow’s cousin. DC’s Harley Quinn Romances showed that Superman got worried that Power Girl was keeping to herself too much, so he set her civilian identity up with the best guy he knows. Jimmy and Power Girl actually really hit it off, with Jimmy’s massive respect for her heroic identity definitely giving a couple of points to his favor. Unfortunately, their date was cut short when Divine, Power Girl’s evil clone, attacked. She took care of everyone, but afterwards decided that she couldn’t let anyone get too close because it would endanger them and she couldn’t stand to lose someone else she loves. She might have changed her tune if knew how likely Jimmy’s average trip to the grocery store is to end in him turning into an animal and romancing an alien princess, but she was determined to break things off, no matter how much the two liked each other. We never got to see this relationship develop, but it could definitely be funny to revisit at some point.

2) Maggie Mxyzptlk

Maggie, who may or may not actually be related to Superman’s longtime prankster enemy Mr. Mxyzptlk, first appeared in Action Comics #896. Jimmy Olsen wound up as a hot ticket item during a charity auction selling off dates with some of Metropolis’s most eligible bachelors, and Maggie dropped a million dollars to win the date with Jimmy, despite the fact that she was the only one bidding. They had a pretty good time seeing the sights around Metropolis, until she showed Jimmy the business card with her unpronounceable name and he tried to escape through the bathroom. Maggie responded by jumping straight into their wedding, which Jimmy still tried to escape from, and found out that Maggie put him in a world where all his greatest wishes had come true. He was the Daily Planet’s best reporter, and he even helped out his best bud as Co-Superman. Unfortunately, Maggie realized he was still in love with his ex Chloe, and instead decided to try and get Superboy’s number after revealing this whole world was made to teach Jimmy how important love is. Honestly, that’s probably the best way dating an imp from the fifth dimension can end, and way better than the last fifth dimensioner that had a crush on Jimmy.

3) Jix

While Maggie only tried to get Jimmy to tie the knot, Jix actually succeeded in marrying Jimmy, although neither planned it. Jix is an interdimensional and interplanetary jewel thief whose aim is to recover all of her family’s gems that were taken when her people were enslaved by an alien race a couple hundred thousand years ago. She met Jimmy Olsen when her mission brought her to Gorilla City, and one thing led to another, and the next morning the two woke up hungover and married. Now, Jix dipped out on Jimmy immediately the next morning, but they would keep running into each other through the rest of volume two of Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen. They were never really a couple despite their legal relationship, and although Jimmy managed to earn her respect by the end of it all, he did wind up annulling their marriage in issue #11. Fun fact, this isn’t the first time Jimmy Olsen has had to annul his marriage, but this is actually the longest lasting one, which is really funny considering it only lasted that long because she left. Classic Jimmy.

4) Forager II

This relationship is especially weird. Not because Forager is an alien bug-person, that’s surprisingly normal for Jimmy, but because Jimmy wasn’t really himself, and it came about in the despised Countdown to Infinite Crisis. Darkseid went about killing the New Gods and storing their souls inside Jimmy Olsen, hoping to transform him into a living bomb to remake the universe. The New God energy granted Jimmy plenty of incredible superpowers, and eventually started to alter his personality to match. This was around when he met Forager, who fell for the transformed Jimmy, and the two started dating. Unfortunately, when Jimmy was eventually cured of his… condition, for lack of a better word, he acted very differently from how he had before, and Forager didn’t like the new Jimmy nearly as much. So she decided to break it off with him, leaving our favorite ginger high and dry once again.

5) Bruna the Gorilla

Jimmy’s most infamous and insane romance was definitely with Bruna the Gorilla, although Jimmy wanted nothing to do with it on his part. Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #98 saw Jimmy dive into the jungle to report on a movie being filmed. Trying to impress his way into a starring role, Jimmy decided to go all Tarzan and show off. He didn’t land a spot in the cast, but his theatrics did turn the eye of Bruna, a gorilla that was seen as a local deity. The producers had been showing her a stream of movies, and after watching King Kong she decided to mimic it and claim her own human lover-boy. Superman’s attempt to remove Jimmy made Bruna throw very destructive tantrums, so the Man of Steel and Jimmy’s then girlfriend Lucy decided it was best for Jimmy to stay with Bruna until they could find a way to keep her calm. So Superman, who was given the title witch doctor by the locals, married Jimmy and Bruna. Jimmy eventually realized that the best way out was to weaponize “monkey see, monkey do,” and showed Bruna a film of a gorilla pushing someone off a cliff. She did the same to Jimmy, and Superman swooped in to save his bud from the world’s weirdest divorce. This story is peak Silver Age insanity, and hopefully Jimmy teaching a gorilla to murder people won’t have any unintended consequences.

So there we have five of Jimmy’s strangest and wackiest relationships. This is nowhere near all of them, and keep in mind, this is only people that Jimmy has willingly been with himself, and does not include the dozens of other women that have unsuccessfully thrown themselves at him over the decades. If we included those, this list would be much, much longer. From Mr. Mxyzptlk’s ex Miss Gzptlsnz to Dialla the living protoplasm, Jimmy has had more than his fair share of admirers. Jimmy Olsen is an absolute chick magnet, and frankly, him being with Eve in the new movie makes way, way more sense to his fans than just about anything else in the movie.