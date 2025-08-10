It’s Time We Give Jimmy Olsen the Respect He Deserves

There was a time when all you needed for a good comic book story was a hero like Superman battling a villain like Lex Luthor. But today’s fans expect more. They’re no longer satisfied with simply watching Superman fight — they want to understand him. They want to know about his motivations, his relationships with others like Lois Lane, and the emotional and moral context behind his actions. In short, readers now demand a more fully developed narrative — one that explains why Superman is the way he is. Modern fans bring a greater level of sophistication, one that sees through the inclusion of characters who exist solely for forced importance, legacy worship, or nostalgia. Instead, they expect compelling, story-driven reasons for a character’s presence and prominence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superhero comics in general — and DC Comics in particular — have a history of giving characters forced importance, regardless of whether they truly warrant a starring role. But when it comes to Superman, Jimmy Olsen is one character who has genuinely earned his place in the spotlight. Despite this, he is consistently passed over in favor of less deserving characters. It’s high time that this kind of disrespect comes to an end.

“Golly, Superman,” Jimmy Olsen is No Joke

image courtesy of dc comics

Initially, it didn’t seem like Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster — the creators of Superman — had much planned for Jimmy Olsen as a fully developed character. In fact, his early appearances portrayed him largely as a “gag” character, intended to provide comic relief in the Superman titles. This comedic approach carried over into his first solo series, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen — a title that doubled down on Olsen’s humorous side. For example, in issue #31, Jimmy drinks an experimental serum and gains the ability to stretch and twist his body like rubber. Naturally, this leads to several goofy situations, including one where he squeezes through the crack of a vault door to steal the valuables inside.

Although Jimmy Olsen and his adventures have often been a source of humor in the Superman universe, he’s nevertheless evolved beyond being just a goofy sidekick. As the saga has unfolded, Olsen has proven himself to be a much more serious and resourceful presence. For example, in Jack Kirby’s run on Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, the character is portrayed as a confident and brave journalist. He’s willing to report on stories that others shy away from, even if it “ruffles a few feathers.” This version of Olsen is less comical and more of a superhero in his own right.

For instance, in Geoff Johns and Gary Frank’s Superman: Brainiac series, Metropolis falls under the control of the evil mastermind. Olsen rises to the occasion as a key figure in the resistance effort. Similarly, in The Death of Superman, Olsen uses his deep understanding of Superman to help Metropolis — and the world — cope with the grief of losing such an influential hero.

Indeed, it is in these moments that Olsen delivers some of the most moving expressions of how Superman’s legacy has shaped him and the world for the better. These examples, along with others, demonstrate that Olsen was more than just a comedic character; when necessary, he could rise to the occasion and prove himself a skilled professional with adventures just as compelling as those of Superman or Lois Lane.

Jimmy Olsen is Quietly an Essential Character in the Superman Saga

image courtesy of DC comics

In addition to proving that he’s more than just a shared sidekick or comic relief jester, Jimmy Olsen has consistently established himself as a quietly pivotal figure in the Superman universe. Olsen has appeared in nearly every major Superman story arc since his debut. While he may not always have taken center stage, he is almost always present in the background. Several of these arcs — such as The Death of Superman, Final Crisis, and 52 — are major events in the Superman mythos that were documented within the DC Universe thanks to Olsen’s journalism. Notably, during Jack Kirby’s run on Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, Olsen was used as a narrative gateway to introduce and popularize the New Gods and Fourth World mythology.

Jimmy Olsen might be the most overlooked character in the Superman story, but he holds a uniquely important position: he has the ear and the complete trust of Superman himself. Superman’s trust in Olsen is so deep that he’s been privy to some of Superman’s most closely guarded secrets, missions, and vulnerabilities. He has also been present for many of the defining moments of Superman’s life. This is a lofty position for someone commonly depicted as seemingly inconsequential. It suggests that Superman sees more in Olsen than meets the eye — a person whose loyalty and trustworthiness are beyond question.

It’s Time for DC Comics to let the Real Jimmy Olsen Stand-up

image courtesy of dc comics

It’s about time Jimmy Olsen gets the respect he deserves. In the past, DC — recognizing his importance to the Superman mythos — has given the boy reporter the spotlight. Beyond Superman’s Pal: Jimmy Olsen, he has starred in three other solo series. However, these efforts primarily highlighted his quirky, comedic side. Now, it’s time for a more serious take on the character. This shift wouldn’t just be a long-overdue evolution for Olsen in the DC Universe — it would also benefit Superman. A deeper, more nuanced portrayal of Jimmy would reinforce his role as both a vital ally and a reflection of Superman’s impact on those around him.

On the one hand, it helps to further humanize Superman by providing a young, relatable figure who grounds the story in ideas and thoughts that most fans contemplate themselves, like “what would it be like to be friends with a god.” To be sure, it’s unlikely that any fan without context can truly understand Superman, but Olsen provides a key part of that context. Olsen adds a much-needed degree of compelling narrative tension. If the reader cares about Olsen, they will likely be more invested when there’s a threat against him, as opposed to Superman, because he’s just like us.

Ultimately, Olsen isn’t merely comic relief — he’s a supporting character whose humor adds dimension. From a storytelling perspective, he works best when woven directly into the narrative. Modern-day fans expect this because they recognize that it grounds the story, offering someone to root for beyond the main hero, and someone who deepens our understanding of that hero. In Olsen’s case, he has consistently proven why he belongs at the heart of the story — enriching Superman’s world with warmth, humanity, and a more emotionally compelling perspective.