A Simple Guide to Jinxworld

In addition to taking the reins on both Superman and Action Comics, Brian Michael Bendis‘ leap to DC Comics also promised a rebirth for his creator-owned work. The prolific writer found his big break in comics from his indie creations he wrote and drew in the mid-’90s that garnered recognition at the Eisner Awards. It was from these early works that his reputation as a crime writer and multi-talented comics creator developed into the brand now known as Jinxworld.

Over the past couple of months, that label has seen multiple series penned by Bendis, some continuing prior stories and others brand-new, relaunched under the banner of DC Comics. The publisher has also released several of his completed works again, making it easy for fans to check out something new or catch up on the complete Jinxworld bibliography. It can be difficult to discern where one should start though, especially with so much to read in so many different artistic and genre styles. That’s why we’ve compiled a brief guide for anyone interested in reading more of Bendis’ work under the Jinxworld label. These are the 10 comics that illustrate the diversity of Bendis’ work outside of mainstream superhero comics, a collection bound to have something for every stripe of comic book reader.

Goldfish

Artist: Brian Michael Bendis

Debut Year: 1994

Issues to Date: 5

This gritty crime story of a grifter returning to his hometown with one task on his mind only to discover how much things have changed is some of the best noir comics to come out of the 1990s. Bendis’ style as a cartoonist is drenched in ink and his love for the crime genre shines through in everything from the plotting to the dialogue. It’s a great bit of storytelling that sets up a long and successful career — for the creator, if not the characters.

Jinx

Artist: Brian Michael Bendis

Debut Year: 1996

Issues to Date: 8

Goldfish came first, but Jinx may be the definitive Bendis crime comic. There’s a reason that the Jinxworld line takes its name from this story. It’s every bit as gritty as Goldfish with a slightly sharper finish to the artwork and an even more complex narrative filled with bounty hunters, tremendous wealth, and all of the dangers that come from a treasure up for grabs. Readers looking to understand how Bendis caught the eye of an entire industry should start with Jinx.

Torso

Artist: Marc Andreyko

Debut Year: 1998

Issues to Date: 6

Torso takes Bendis out of his wheelhouse in two important ways. First, it jumps back in time to the 1930s focusing on a serial killer whose crimes literally wash up in the wake of prohibition. Second, Bendis is no longer the artist of his own work. The result is something that is startling in more than one way and begins to reveal Bendis’ adaptability as a writer. For fans of the The Untouchables, this story featuring Eliot Ness is a must read.

Powers

Artist: Michael Avon Oeming

Debut Year: 2000

Issues to Date: 90

This collaboration between Oeming and Bendis has been a defining story in both of their careers: a police procedural set in a world filled with as many superheroes as Marvel or DC Comics have to offer. It has gone through multiple volumes and restarts, in addition to a TV series, but the heart of Powers has always been two cops solving crimes with capes and it is an unbeatable concept. After some significant delays the series will now be published in complete collections, which should have fans very excited.

Scarlet

Artist: Alex Maleev

Debut Year: 2010

Issues to Date: 11

Scarlet just returned in its third volume tackling the next chapter in the story of America’s next civil war, initiated by Portland police who kill the eponymous Scarlet’s boyfriend. It’s a concept that feels even more apropos given current political tensions and divisions, and also keeps Bendis working with Alex Maleev after defining one of the most popular Daredevil runs ever together.

Takio

Artist: Michael Avon Oeming

Debut Year: 2011

Issues to Date: 4

Takio offers a flipside to the grim and gritty style constructed by Bendis and Oeming in Powers. Instead of having superheroes murdered (or murdering one another) this provides an all-ages adventure in which young siblings have to find ways to save the world and still get their homework done. It’s a lot of fun and shows just how flexible this pair of admired creators can be, even within the superhero genre.

Brilliant

Artist: Mark Bagley

Debut Year: 2011

Issues to Date: 5

Bendis takes yet another angle on the superhero genre in Brilliant, this time with Ultimate Spider-Man collaborator Mark Bagley. Here they tell the story of geniuses set upon using their mental acuity to make superpowers something real. It’s a twisty, surprising story that will leave fans of the genre flipping pages until the very moment it’s over.

United States Vs. Murder, Inc.

Artist: Michael Avon Oeming

Debut Year: 2014

Issues to Date: 7

Bendis and Oeming are no strangers to conspiracy, especially given their work on Powers, but this series, originally titled United States of Murder Inc. really takes the cake. It showcases a criminal syndicate running the United States like that of The Trust in 100 Bullets, with all of the power struggles and unpredictability that entails. After several years away, it returned just this month to resume its dormant narrative.

Pearl

Artist: Michael Gaydos

Debut Year: 2018

Issues to Date: 1

Pearl is the first of two brand new series under the Jinxworld banner. It focuses on a young tattoo artist who also possesses a surprising talent with gunplay. Her skills lead her into a confrontation with the Yakuza and a new career path as an assassin. Even after just one issue there’s a lot of potential in this new series and its pages are nothing short of stunning, reminding readers that Gaydos is one of the best artists in comics today.

Cover

Artist: David Mack

Debut Year: 2018

Issues to Date: 1

Cover is the other new Jinxworld series, and it provides a fancifully meta look upon the world of comics creators with stand-ins for Bendis and Mack interacting with a CIA operative who might be interested in recruiting artists. The first issue toys with style to show varying degrees of familiarity. It’s certainly an interesting high concept and one that only time will tell whether it pays off.