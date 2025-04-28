Spider-Man and Wolverine may not be best bubs, but Peter Parker and the man called Logan go back a ways. When the wise-cracking wall-crawler and the ferocious furball butted heads for the first time during a team up with the X-Men in 1976’s Marvel Team-Up Annual #1, neither of them were aware at the time that Logan once crossed paths with Spider-Man’s parents — secret agents Mary and Richard Parker — while working with the CIA (in 1997’s Untold Tales of Spider-Man #-1).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though they eventually became friends and allies as teammates on the New Avengers, and went on to headline their own series (in Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert’s six-issue Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine), Wolverine and Spidey’s shared history is one of pain and tragedy.

Look no further than 1987’s Spider-Man versus Wolverine, which brought Peter and Logan to West Berlin on the trail of Logan’s friend, freelance operative Charlemagne (“Charlie” for short). After Peter’s scent gave away his secret identity as Spider-Man, he joined Logan to track down the killers of his friend and Daily Bugle colleague, Ned Leeds.

The one-shot comic culminated at a cemetery, where Charlie asked her lover Logan to mercifully kill her rather than suffer a slow death in KGB torture camps as her enemies closed in. When Spider-Man stopped Logan from killing Charlie, a fight ensued, and Spider-Man instinctively trusted his Spider-Sense to survive Wolverine’s adamantium-laced claws.

Spider-Man ultimately delivered a killing blow — not on Wolverine, but Charlie, who died by suicide at Spider-Man’s hand. “Spidey’s gonna be workin’ this one out for the rest of his life,” Wolverine said at the time.

It sounds like old wounds will be reopened in Spider-Man & Wolverine, the new ongoing series by writer Marc Guggenheim (Amazing Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and artist Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man: Reign). According to an official synopsis, Spider-Man & Wolverine are “back together to tackle a mystery deeply rooted in secrets from both their pasts.”

Solicitations tease “big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises” — including a Spider-Man vs. Wolverine rematch as soon as Spider-Man & Wolverine #2 in June. And in issue #3, a black-suited Spider-Man and Wolverine (wearing the tan suit) return to the wild Savage Land, where dinosaurs roam the Earth.

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1

THWIKT! Did you hear that? That sound can only mean one thing: two of your favorite Marvel heroes doing what they do best! With great power, there must also come…the best there is! SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE team up for the biggest adventure in Marvel comics! Who or what is targeting this unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises as LOGAN and PETER PARKER team up against the machinations of a plot too big for just one hero…

On sale: May 21

Spider-Man & Wolverine #2

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS WOLVERINE! You read that right! The inaugural issue’s surprise leads to this throwdown for the ages: SPIDER-MAN VERSUS WOLVERINE! But what terrible revelation could possibly pit PETER PARKER against LOGAN for all the marbles? Not mind control, not an illusion – you’ll have to read it to experience it!

On sale: June 25

Spider-Man & Wolverine #3

FEAR AND LOATHING IN THE SAVAGE LAND! Things were wild in New York, but wait’ll you see LOGAN and PETER PARKER in the SAVAGE LAND! What grim hunt dogs them to this brutal of places? If you read the last issue, you know one of our heroes might not make it out alive. See the fallout of issue #2 play out in this landmark issue!

On sale: July 30