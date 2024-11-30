Justice League Unlimited: 7 Dream Team-Ups We Need to See

Justice League Unlimited is the centerpiece of DC All-In, bringing the fan-favorite team back to the pinnacle of the DC Multiverse. The first issue turned heads, revealing an all-new status quo for the League that will be quite familiar to fans who used to watch the Timmsverse animated series of the same name. The League is based out of a new satellite Watchtower and its roster consists of, well, everyone. It’s an ambitious setup and one that lends itself well to team-ups of all types. This new iteration of the League can have basically anyone join up with the group, which opens the door for some very interesting groupings.

The Spectre’s Morality Will Challenge That of the League’s Heroes

The Spectre is the Spirit of God’s Vengeance. While the Spectre was once a member of the Justice Society of America, when the spirit was under the control of slain detective Jim Corrigan, he’s much less of a team player than he used to be. The Spectre does team up with other heroes on occasion, acting alongside them to defeat enemies he couldn’t on his own or in certain special cases involving vengeance. The Spectre isn’t known for being merciful, so any team-up with the League would almost certainly see the two sides butting heads over how to deal with their foes. It would make any team-up between the two entities that much more interesting.

Midnighter’s Attitude Towards the Members of the League Would Make for Entertaining Interactions

Midnighter is the kind of hero that no one would expect to join the League. He definitely has the skills — as a former member of the Authority and a long-time black-ops operator, he’s one of the most skilled superpowered humans on the planet. Midnighter has worked with Superman and Dick Grayson, but his penchant for ultra-violence and murder wouldn’t work very well with the Justice League. That — and his well-known irreverent sense of humor — are what would make a Midnighter team-up with the Justice League such a good time. The jokes he would tell would be hilarious and the way he played off various members of the team would be quite entertaining. Plus, Midnighter hasn’t gotten to spend a lot of time with Batman, the character he’s based on, and that would be loads of fun. Seeing the two of them snipe at each other would be worth the issue’s price tag alone.

Destruction of the Endless Would Make for an Unexpected Team-Up

The Endless from The Sandman comics have made several appearances in the DC Universe proper since their debut way back in 1989. In fact, a member of the Endless has shown up in a Justice League comic before — Daniel, the reincarnated Dream, appeared in JLA #22 back in the late ’90s to help the League defeat Starro. This little factoid opens up a team-up between the League and the black sheep of the Endless — Destruction.

Destruction left his family when he decided he no longer wanted to be responsible for the violent changes humans wrought upon themselves, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t willing to help. Destruction teaming up with the League would be an interesting turn of events, since he wouldn’t just team up with them to destroy a bad guy, and the why of it all would make for an amazing story.

The Justice Society and the League Are Known for Their Team-Ups

The Justice League has joined forces with many teams over the years, but there is one group that it’s had the most epic team-ups with: the Justice Society. The JLA and the JSA used to have annual team-ups during the pre-Crisis days, but that went by the wayside as the years went on. The Justice Society has only been back in continuity for a few years now, so it’s time to begin a new team-up tradition between the two teams. The Justice Society has seen some changes in recent years — with many former sidekicks joining them and the team becoming more about training the next generation than being the main team of the DC Universe, so seeing how this new dynamic works between the two groups would be a big change from how things were before between them.

The Sinestro Corps Would Make for a Very Contentious Team-Up

The Sinestro Corps is known as a universal force of destruction, harnessing the yellow light of fear to fuel their powers. However, the Sinestro Corps takes after their leader and believes that they are doing the right thing. In fact, there’s no rule out there that says the Sinestro Corps can’t do anything good, which means there’s a chance that the Justice League and the Sinestro Corps could team up to take on a common enemy. The members of the Corps are hardened killers, so seeing how they got along with the League while they worked together — and how the whole thing would shake out in general — would make for an excellent story.

A Team-Up With the Legion of Superheroes Could Put the Heroes of the Future Back on the Map

The Legion of Superheroes used to be a big deal in the pantheon of DC Comics, but that was ages ago. Multiple confusing reboots spelled doom for the property, and it seems like every time that DC tries to bring them back, the same thing happens: the initial excitement wears out quickly and they disappear again. DC has teased the Legion several times recently — including showing an evil version of the team at the end of DC-All Special #1 — and if the publisher is serious about making the group work, there’s only one thing to do: a Justice League team-up. Justice League Unlimited is the big DC book, which will get the Legion some cred with newer fans, and writer Mark Waid has written the Legion in the past, so readers are guaranteed to get an excellent story that would sell the Legion as more important than ever.

The New Gods and the League Are Destined to Team Up

The current direction of the DC Multiverse looks to be moving into the Darkseid, excuse the pun, of things. DC All-In Special #1 showed the God of Evil’s actions as he made a grasp for greater power than ever, killing his servants on Apokolips and taking their energies, before creating the Absolute Universe. At some point, all of this has to come to a head and that means that the New Gods, Darkseid’s ancient enemies from New Genesis, are going to play some role in the future of the DC Universe. Ram V and Evan Cagle’s New Gods looks amazing, but to really cement the New Gods’ place in the minds of readers, a Justice League team-up is exactly what the doctor ordered. The League and the New Gods haven’t had an official team-up in ages, and seeing the two groups figure out how to co-exist and work together would for great reading and paint a picture of things to come.