Batman Beyond is Stuck in the Present (And So Are These Other DC Heroes)

The Justice League is dealing with an all-out threat on all sides, and from on all times. The “We Are Yesterday” crossover event between Batman/Superman: World’s Finest and Justice League Unlimited has shown Gorilla Grodd assembling his new Legion of Doom with the past selves of its greatest members, and with their help has finally gotten the jump on the Justice League. The League has been torn apart from the inside out with the betrayal of the time-displaced Airwave, but all’s not lost. Justice League Unlimited #7 saw the cavalry be shipped in with versions of heroes from all eras, but the problem is that they might be stuck here now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gorilla Grodd Became the New Darkseid

With the goal of spreading chaos around the globe by posing as the supervillain Inferno, Gorilla Grodd recruited fledgling, time-displaced hero Airwave as a mole inside the Justice League Unlimited. By amplifying Airwave’s powers, the young hero was able to transport Grodd’s mind to the past, where he recruited the past versions of the Legion of Doom and brought them to the future to launch a surprise attack on the JLU. Airwave realized he’d been tricked, but only too late, as he was blasted by one of the weapons the Legion of Doom stole from the past, seemingly killing him. With the assistance of his new Legion, Grodd was able to take down the entire Justice League Unlimited and maroon them in various time periods, all stuck without the ability to return home. With nobody left to stop him, Grodd revealed his true plan was to absorb the Omega Energy from the rift Darkseid left behind upon his death. Predictably betraying his team, Grodd absorbed the energy and evolved, renaming himself Gorilla God.

Fortunately, all was not lost as Airwave survived, being lost between time itself. Wanting to set everything right, he used his power over time to bring in heroes from all eras to help bring down the Omega-powered Grodd. Not just the Justice League Unlimited, but heroes from all across time like Robin Jason Todd, Abin Sur, hook-hand Aquaman, Silver Age Wonder Woman, the original Suicide Squad costume Harley Quinn, “Year One” Flash, Zero Year Batman, Jonah Hex, and Batman Beyond. Together, the heroes all banded together and fought against Gorilla God and his time-hopping Legion of Doom. At the end of the battle, the Atom used a device to take back Martian Manhunter’s powers from Gorilla God, and the Martian hero was able to throw Grodd off his game long enough for a heavy hitter to get a shot in. Still connected with Gorilla God and overflowing with Omega Energy, Airwave launched himself at the psychic gorilla, resulting in a massive explosion. When the smoke cleared, Airwave was gone, Grodd was back to normal, and literally all of the time-displaced heroes took a moment to intimidate the Joker, and then let Batman Beyond take him down. The day was saved, but unfortunately for the small army of heroes Airwave summoned, it wasn’t over just yet.

The Heroes from All Ages Are Stuck in the Present

Present day Superman revealed that between all of the damage to the timestream done by Grodd and the barrier put up by other forces, nobody in the League could time travel anymore, and all of their machines for doing so had shut down. Effectively, until they found a reliable way to tear open a hole in time again, the past and future heroes were trapped in today. While cowboy Jonah Hex is trying to convince himself this is all a dream, this situation does open the door for a ton of very fun and very interesting stories that can be told. A lot of the heroes stuck in the present have current counterparts they can compare themselves to, which of course could be very interesting to see. After all, who doesn’t want to see a full-of-passion, innocent Jason Todd confront Red Hood, or a much younger Wonder Woman learn that she has a daughter?

Beyond that, the heroes with no direct counterparts, like Abin Sur and Terry McGinnis, perhaps offer the largest and most emotional stories. Abin Sur meeting Hal Jordan and seeing his successor, or even just interacting with the rest of the modern Green Lantern Corps, would be so cool to see. Personally, I’m most excited for the Batman of Neo-Gotham to talk to the Batman of normal Gotham. Terry has been a fan favorite character ever since his introduction in the Batman Beyond TV show, and his emotional connection to a much younger Bruce with the fully-functioning Batman Family would be so, so awesome to see. However, given that over a dozen heroes were stranded against their will, I don’t imagine they will be sticking around for long. They will more than likely be shipped off home either during the epilogue to this story in the next issue, or after the crossover with the Absolute Universe later this year. Still, for however long these beloved characters are in the present, I say we make the most of every second.

Justice League Unlimited #8 is on sale now!